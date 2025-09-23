By Adrian H. Halili, Reporter

The Department of Justice (DoJ) has recommended the freezing of bank accounts of lawmakers accused of getting kickbacks from anomalous flood control projects in Bulacan, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin C. Remulla told senators on Tuesday.

Appearing before a Senate hearing, Mr. Remulla said the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) had been given a digital copy of a sworn statement by former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) district engineer Henry C. Alcantara, who earlier claimed that legislators and a DPWH undersecretary had benefitted from the scheme.

“We contacted the AMLC and gave them a digital file of the affidavit, and they started acting on this,” Mr. Remulla said.

Among those named were Senators Jose “Jinggoy” P. Estrada and Emmanuel Joel J. Villanueva, Party-list Rep. Elizaldy S. Co, former Caloocan Rep. Mary Mitzi L. Cajayon-Uy, and ex-Public Works Undersecretary Roberto R. Bernardo.

Mr. Alcantara alleged that proponents of flood control projects had received as much as 30% of the proposed funding, though he admitted he had no direct dealings with lawmakers.

The Senate blue ribbon committee is conducting an inquiry into the alleged scam.