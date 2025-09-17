Tropical Depression Mirasol swept across Northern Luzon on Wednesday after making landfall in Aurora, forcing storm signals across more than a dozen provinces and raising the risk of heavier rains and flooding in the coming days, the state weather bureau said.

The system, with sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 90 kph, was last tracked over Alfonso Lista in Ifugao province, moving northwest at 15 kph, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Signal No. 1 warnings were hoisted over parts of Cagayan Valley, the Cordilleras and Ilocos, covering Batanes down to northern Nueva Ecija and Pangasinan. PAGASA warned of a minimal to minor threat to life and property, but said risks could escalate if the cylone intensifies.

Mirasol is expected to re-emerge over the Luzon Strait later this week, where it could strengthen into a tropical storm and prompt higher wind signals, it said.

Meanwhile, the Southwest Monsoon would bring strong to gale-force gusts over Quezon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Mimaropa, Western Visayas and Negros Occidental on Wednesday, it added. — Edg Adrian A. Eva