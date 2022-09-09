The country’s goods trade deficit widened to another record in July even as growth rates of exports and imports both declined to their lowest in more than a year, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported on Friday.

Preliminary data from the agency showed the value of outbound shipment of goods amounted to $6.212 billion in July, declining by 4.2% annually from $6.485 billion in the same month last year. It was also lower than the revised $6.644 billion recorded in June.

July’s contraction marked the first time exports growth declined since February last year. However, it was the sharpest fall in 18 months, or since January 2021’s 4.4% decline.

Meanwhile, imports went up 21.5% to $12.139 billion in July from $9.991 billion last year. However, this pace eased from 26.3% year-on-year expansion in June.

It was the slowest imports growth in 17 months, or since the 9% increase in February last year.

This brought the trade-in-goods balance — the difference between exports and imports — to a record $5.927-billion deficit in July.

It was wider than the $5.869-billion gap recorded the previous month and the revised $3.505-billion deficit in July 2021.

The total trade — the sum of exports and imports — increased 11.4% to $18.351 billion in July. The growth was slower than the revised 16.2% in the preceding month and the 21.8% of the same month last year.

Year to date, exports rose by 5.4% to $44.739 billion, below the 7% growth target set by the Development Budget Coordination Committee.

Imports also increased by 25.9% to $80.486 billion in the January to July period. This was already above the government’s 18% full-year target this year. — MIUC