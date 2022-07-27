Home Breaking News Marcos orders rescue, relief operations in quake-hit Abra province
Marcos orders rescue, relief operations in quake-hit Abra province
MANILA – Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has ordered the immediate dispatch of rescue and relief teams to the earthquake-affected province of Abra, his press secretary said on Wednesday.Marcos will also fly to Abra, the epicentre of a powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles told a news conference. — Reuters