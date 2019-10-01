BPI Family Savings Bank partners with PAREB

BPI Family Savings Bank said it recently inked a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the Philippine Association of Real Estate Boards Inc. (PAREB) as an exclusive partner in promoting the latter’s activities.

“Through this partnership, we hope to provide more Filipinos convenient access to financial services that makes home ownership a reality,” Maria Cristina L. Go, president of BFSB, said in a statement.

Under the agreement, PAREB will promote the bank’s services in exchange for sponsorship of its activities for a year.

BFSB is also working to reduce the turnaround time from client submission of loan application to notice of approval.

“Most Filipinos want to have a house of their own someday, and we are here to facilitate or make it easy for them to avail of home loans that offer attractive rates,” Agnes Fides Mercado, National Board President of PAREB, said.