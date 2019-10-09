Boysen partners with QC government, DepEd for anti-dengue drive

In response to the Department of Health’s (DOH) declaration of a national dengue epidemic with the continued rise in cases and deaths from the disease, leading Filipino paint manufacturer Pacific Paint Boysen Philippines Inc. has partnered with the local government of Quezon City and the Department of Education (DepEd) for a city-wide, school-based anti-dengue drive.

The public-private initiative spearheaded by Mayor Ma. Josefina “Joy” Belmonte dubbed “Operation Deng-Go-Away, Mag-Amok Laban saLamok”, aims to contribute tomosquito vector control in Quezon City through clean-up and rehabilitation of public schools and daycare centers utilizing a revolutionary new anti-insect paint from Boysen.

Boysen Bug Off is a breakthrough anti-insect paint that can kill Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes, which are the primary dengue virus-carrying mosquitoes in the Philippines. The product is approved by the DOH Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and possesses the Green Label for Environment Seal from the Singapore Environmental Council.

It has been tested in laboratories in Europe, the United States, Thailand and the Philippines, and has proven compelling results in effectively combating deadly insects such as dengue-carrying mosquitoes, all while being safe for humans and animals.

“Boysen recognizes the need to support the nationwide campaign to curb the rise in dengue infections and believes cooperation between the government and private sector is an essential strategy in addressing this health crisis,” said Boysen vice president Johnson D. Ongking at the inaugural school-painting event at Payatas C Elementary School in Barangay Payatas.

Barangay Payatas is identified as one of those with the highest reported number of dengue cases in Quezon City. Boysen supplied 100 gallons of anti-insect paint applied by volunteers from the local government as well as teachers, students, and other members of the local community.









“Our participation in this important activity is part of our corporate social responsibility efforts and commitment to the welfare and well-being of the communities where we operate, Quezon City being one of them,” added Ongking.

The Quezon City government is slated to paint 21 more public schools within their jurisdiction in the following months.

“Our products such as Boysen Bug Off also illustrate our steadfast commitment to Filipinos for 66 years now to continuously innovate and offer the best solutions for the home and the environment,” concluded Ongking.