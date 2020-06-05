Bounty Agro includes live chicken in product line

BOUNTY Agro Ventures, Inc. (BAVI) has started selling live chicken along with the company’s current roster of ready-to-eat meals and frozen products.

In a statement on Friday, BAVI President Ronald R. Mascariñas said the decision to include live chicken in the company’s offered products came after conducting a study during the enhanced community quarantine.

“In BAVI, we have ready-to-eat meals like Chooks-to-Go and Uling Roasters. Then we are also offering Bounty Fresh, Virginia, and Holly Farms products in our rolling stores. But what if there’s leftover food and our customer does not have the capability of storing it? The study we did showed that the only logical and safe solution is to sell live chicken as well,” he said.

The live chicken will be sold through Chooks-on-the-Go, the rolling store of BAVI, and is for customers who have no access to electricity or do not have refrigerators in their homes.

BAVI said the live chicken, priced at P85 to P90 per kilogram, was well received by customers.

“It’s an untapped market. Even we are shocked by the numbers,” Mr. Mascariñas said.

Meanwhile, he said some parents buying the company’s Chooks-to-Go product also buy live chicken for their children to serve as pets.

“It’s really surprising. What we have been hearing is that raising chickens has helped parents teach their kids what responsibility is,” Mr. Mascariñas said.

BAVI claims to be the largest rotisserie chicken company in the Philippines and the second largest poultry integrator in the country, together with its sister company Bounty Fresh Foods, Inc.

The company's retail brands include Chooks-to-Go, Uling Roasters, Bounty Fresh, and Adobo Connection. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave










