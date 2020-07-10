Bouncing Back Together: Sectoral Recovery Plans

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has dealt a huge blow to economies worldwide, but not all industries were affected equally. Service industries were hit the most, with restaurants and hotels being forced to shut down locations due to the lack of traffic. Office-based industries meanwhile could take full advantage of the benefits of digital technology, allowing operations to continue on a work-from-home basis.



But now that things are easing its way back to normal, how are the industries that were the most affected by COVID-19 planning to bounce back?

Stories will include:

• The retail, e-commerce and logistics sectors: implications and innovations

• The real estate and office sector: recovery and rebuild strategies

• The travel and airline industry: big challenges and great opportunities

• The restaurant and food business sector: redesigning the business and the boom of virtual kitchens

• The education sector: classroom redesign and online learnings

• The automotive and mobility sector: navigating the new normal

• The arts sector: recovery through creativity

• The fitness and sports industries: adjusting to the new normal

• The energy sector: impact and sustainability

• MSMEs and startups: needs and opportunities











