BOSS registration center opens in Antipolo mall

BUSINESS ONE STOP SHOP (BOSS) registration is now available at the cinema lobby, upper Ground Floor of Robinsons Place Antipolo from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Jan. 31, 2021.

The Antipolo City local government started the BOSS registration to make it easier for individuals and companies to operate in the city.

Among the available services are new business permit applications, renewal of business permits, and assessment on business permit renewals.

Applicants should bring basic requirements such as application form, Department of Trade and Industry business name registration/Securities and Exchange Commission registration, barangay business clearance, tax declaration (contract of lease if renting), community tax certificate (cedula/corporate tax certificate), financial documents, and tax clearance.