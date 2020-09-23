Bosch, Philips launch social distancing solution for public spaces

Bosch and Philips, two multinational technology companies, launched PeopleCount, a social distancing solution for public and commercial spaces. Globaltronics, a local digital signage advertising company, serves as the sole distributor of the product in the country.

PeopleCount uses Bosch’s intelligent cameras to autonomously track and analyze the movements of people going in and out of a premises. The results are flashed on a Philips display, advising queuers when they can enter through a traffic light system. This full setup can then be managed on an application that serves as its main control.

The solution accommodates single or multiple cameras and monitors, which can be situated in different locations within the premises. There is no prerequisite hardware or software prior to installation. PeopleCount also does not need an Internet connection to operate.

“As more businesses reopen, maintaining safe distancing, especially in public areas, is the utmost concern for any premise owner. PeopleCount is a solution that helps business owners implement safe distancing measures without having to change their current systems,” said Rowena Bonifacio, country sales director of Bosch Philippines, in a statement.

Three packages inclusive of a Bosch professional surveillance camera, a Philips signage screen, and installation services are being offered at introductory prices until October 15.

Package A costs P72,000, originally P85,000, and comes with a 10-inch screen and wall bracket. Package B costs P93,000, originally P110,000, and carries a 24-inch screen and wall bracket. Package C costs P177,000, originally P210,000, and comes with a 50-inch screen and stand. — Mariel Alison L. Aguinaldo









