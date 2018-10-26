Boracay reopens amid strict monitoring

By Charmaine A. Tadalan, Reporter

THE tourist island of Boracay officially reopened on Friday after a six-month closure for its rehabilitation, with the Inter-Agency Task Force set to strictly enforce the no-casino policy and tourist entry limit.

Environment Secretary Roy A. Cimatu said an executive order transferring chairmanship of the Task Force from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to the Department of Tourism (DoT) is underway.

In compliance with a directive by President Rodrigo R. Duterte, Department of Interior and Local Government Officer-in-Charge Eduardo M. Año said in a press briefing, “We can say to all of you, no casino is now existing in Boracay island and we intend to implement that regulation continuously.”

Justice Secretary Menardo I. Guevarra had earlier recommended to the President that an executive order be issued to serve as an overall framework across all government offices.

“Of course, there are other measures, like the DoT exercising its accreditation powers, the local government unit on the matter of issuing licenses or not issuing them, PAGCOR (Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation) on the matter of granting franchises,” Mr. Guevarra said.

He explained also that franchises granted to casinos already operating in the island are revocable, considering it is a “mere privilege extended by the State,” and added that damages in relation to the contracts between establishments and the government will have to be addressed.

For her part, DoT Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said the task force is focused on maintaining the number of tourist arrivals within the island’s carrying capacity.

“Right now our main task is to enforce the carrying capacity because everyone wants to come to Boracay,” Ms. Puyat said.

The Ecosystem Research and Development Bureau of the DENR said only up to 19,200 tourists can stay in the island per day or 6,405 arrivals per day with the assumption that tourists will stay for an average of three days.

She also reminded guests and residents to observe responsible tourism to contribute to preserving Boracay.

“As we welcome a Better Boracay, the Department of Tourism urges everyone to be responsible tourists. It is the key to the preservation of this national treasure,” she said.

The end of the six-month closure marks the first phase of a two-year rehabilitation plan, focused largely on addressing environmental degradation.

The rehabilitation, which started on April 26, was prompted by Mr. Duterte’s pronouncement that the island had become a “cesspool.”

For his part, Mr. Cimatu said, “We are now going to the other aspects of rehabilitation. But as we go along, we will slowly transition from pure rehabilitation to a tourism-led organization.

“We are finalizing an executive order that eventually will transfer the chairmanship from DENR to the Department of Tourism.”

Senator Maria Lourdes Nancy S. Binay, chair of the Senate Committee on Tourism, recommended that after Boracay, the government should provide assistance to other tourist destinations.

“Since on track na naman yung rehabilitation ng Boracay, let’s move on to the other destinations na kailangan din ng atensyon. Nabanggit na ni Secretary Berna (Romulo-Puyat) na mukhang may problema din tayo sa El Nido, sa Panglao, at iba pang tourist destinations,” Ms. Binay said. (Since the rehabilitation of Boracay is already on track, let’s move on to the other destinations that also need attention. Secretary BeErna mentioned that it appears El Nido, Panglao, and other tourist destinations are also having problems.)