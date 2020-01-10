Bongbong says he will run in 2020 elections

FORMER senator and defeated vice-presidential candidate, Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. said on Friday that he will run in the 2022 national elections.

“My plan is I will be a candidate next election. For what? We’ll still have to decide. Pero… hindi ko makalimutan ang payo ni Senator Manny Villar (Manual B. Villar, Jr.) na pagkatapos ng kanyang election, sabi niya, ‘wag mo na gawin yung pagkakamali ko na nag-announce ako nang masayadong maaga (But… I cannot forget the advice of Senator Manny Villar, after his election he said, do not make my mistake and announce your run too early),’” Mr. Marcos said during a briefing at the National Press Club which was streamed on Facebook.

Mr. Villar ran in the 2010 presidential election, which was won by Benigno Aquino III.

Mr. Marcos is currently questioning his defeat in 2016, accusing Vice-President Maria Leonor G. Robredo of committing fraud to secure her win. Ms. Robredo beat the former senator by more than 260,000 votes. After a recount requested by Mr. Marcos, Ms. Robredo widened her lead by over 15,000 votes according to the report of the Presidential Electoral Tribunal released last October.

The son of the late dictator Ferdinand E. Marcos, Sr. asked the Supreme Court to review the results of the recount, while Ms. Robredo urged the Court to immediately dismiss his petition. — Genshen L. Espedido


















