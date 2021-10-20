THE BOARD of Investments (BoI) said it approved an application for incentives filed by Pivotal Peak Digital Health Solutions, Inc. (PPDHSI) for its P26-million health information software project.

The BoI said in a statement Wednesday that PPDHSI is eligible for the incentives as a new developer of software as authorized by Executive Order No. 226 or the Omnibus Investments Code.

According to the BoI, the company is applying for the commercialization of a Community Health Information Tracking System (CHITS) technology and will invest P26 million in its facility at Barangay Moonwalk, Parañaque City.

“PPDHSI is a spin-off company of the University of Philippines-Manila for the CHITS technology. Commercial operations started in April and will employ around 48 people at full capacity,” the BoI said.

It said CHITS is certified as an electronic medical records (EMRs) system by the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth).

“CHITS is an important information system tool of health facilities and health practitioners. CHITS has obtained copyright protection. The proponent is the sole licensee and exclusive distributor of the software CHITS as it continues to develop, maintain, upgrade and commercialize the software,” BOI said.

“Pivotal Peak envisions to build an integrated health platform that will connect patients, doctors, clinics, and hospitals. The company is currently working together with the Department of Health and PhilHealth to (facilitate universal healthcare) through their fortified platform,” it added.

BoI Managing Head Ceferino S. Rodolfo said EMRs allow healthcare facilities to provide faster and quality healthcare services.

“EMR systems are useful in identifying coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) trends and potential cases, while aiming to limit the spread of the virus by measuring the number of beds being used,” Mr. Rodolfo said.

Recently, Pivotal Peak partnered with SeeYouDoc Corp. to provide digital solutions for the healthcare system.

The partnership seeks to establish a telemedicine system powered by electronic medical records.

“CHITS, when bundled with SeeYouDoc, can provide doctors and medical facilities training complete with telemedicine certifications and Continuing Professional Development (CPD) units. In time, more and more health professionals will be well-equipped to serve and provide the care their patients need no matter the distance,” the BoI said. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave