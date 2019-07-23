BoC crushes luxury car, fake cigarettes, machines

A FERRARI car, 12 cigarette-making machines, and various brands of counterfeit cigarettes were crushed at the Bureau of Customs (BoC) Compound in Port Area, Manila on Tuesday as part of the government’s drive against smuggling and the manufacture of fake cigarettes. In a statement, the BoC said the luxury vehicle, declared as used auto spare parts, arrived at the Port of Manila last May 13, and was later declared abandoned and forfeited pursuant to Section 1129 of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA). Upon inspection, the customs examiner found that the shipment actually contained a Ferrari with both doors and the hub dismantled from the main body. The fake cigarettes and imported cigarette-making machines, meanwhile, were seized in February this year from a warehouse in Tacloban City. The BoC said, “The seizure and destruction of the said goods serve as a warning to smugglers and manufacturers of fake cigarettes. This is in line with the directive of Secretary of Finance Carlos Dominguez to the Bureau to closely monitor the importation and manufacture of illegal cigarettes.”