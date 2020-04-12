Board eases rules on gov’t payments for COVID-19 items

THE Government Procurement Policy Board (GPPB) has doubled the ceiling on advance payments for procurement contracts involving items needed to contain the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak.

The new ceiling is 30% of the contract amount, against 15% previously, in order to expedite the delivery of goods, according to Resolution No 06-2020.

The board will endorse for approval of the President (Rodrigo R. Duterte) the following recommendations relative to the rules on advance payment, (such as to) increase the allowable amount of advance payment from 15% to 30% of the contract amount for procurement projects for (COVID-19-related items.

Resolution No 06-2020 was approved on April 6 and published Sunday.

Budget Undersecretary Laura B. Pascua confirmed on Sunday in a mobile phone message that the directive is ready for implementation.

The directive also limits advance payment to a maximum of 50% on contracts requiring down

payments such as leases of real property.

The GPPB ordered government agencies to “promptly release advance payments within three working days” starting from the award of the contract to facilitate immediate delivery of items or services by suppliers and contractors.

The directive covers goods and services for relief operations for affected communities and the lease of property for housing health workers or for temporary quarantine facilities. It also covers procurement projects to build and operate temporary medical facilities and utilities needed to operate quarantine centers, aid distribution centers and other such facilities.

The directive also covers procurement deals for personal protective equipment (PPE) such as gloves, gowns, masks, goggles and face shields; surgical equipment and supplies;

laboratory equipment and reagents; medical equipment and devices as well as for their support and maintenance; medical supplies, tools and consumables including alcohol, sanitizers, tissue, thermometers, hand soap, detergent, sodium hypochlorite, cleaning materials, povidone iodine and common medicines; test kits and other supplies deemed needed by the Department of Health (DoH) and other government agencies.

Separately, the GPPB issued Circular 01-2020 ordering all procuring entities to expedite the procurement of supplies, equipment, utilities and other services that are critical for the COVID-19 emergency response.

In the circular the board also urged agencies to directly source agricultural goods from farmers to ensure food security for affected communities. — Beatrice M. Laforga


















