BMW PHL opens new flagship facility in Greenhills

SMC ASIA Car Distributors Corp. (BMW Philippines) has a new flagship dealership in the country, RSA Motors Greenhills.

The largest local BMW facility is comprised of four floors and is located on Connecticut St. corner Florida St., Barangay Wack-Wack in Mandaluyong City — just a short distance from EDSA. The building stands on a 1,800-sq.m. parcel of land and each floor measures around 1,500 sq.m.

RSA Motors Greenhills is “one of only two in the world that follow the unique ‘Fit to BMW’ standards, offering a more personalized customer experience together with signature furniture pieces and design elements.” BMW Philippines in a release continued that, “This creates an atmosphere that’s unmistakably BMW while still ensuring every guest feels right at home. These features ensure that RSA Motors Greenhills proudly stands as the flagship dealership in the country, offering the most comprehensive lineup of BMW vehicles combined with key services, for a complete brand experience.”

On the ground floor is the main showroom floor which, according to BMW Philippines President Spencer Yu, can accommodate up to nine vehicles. There’s also a lounge and the Isetta Café. The Car Delivery Room, on the other hand, is where new BMWs are turned over to their owners — which puts a special touch to the event.

BMW Lifestyle merchandise is also available for purchase — BMW toys, bicycles, luggage, and other branded items.

The second floor is also a showroom, which displays “BMW’s growing fleet with M vehicles as well as the BMW 7 Series and X7.” Another lounge and café area are on this level.

Under the current modified enhanced community quarantine, RSA Motors Greenhills will be open from Monday to Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. until April 30. “Once local government guidelines lift the necessary restrictions, operating hours will then be subject to change,” the company said. For more information, call the RSA Motors Greenhills Customer Relations Hotline at 0917-127-1311 or follow the official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RSAMotorsGH for announcements.