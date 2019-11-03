Bling it on for Christmas

SANTA’S been meaning to ask if you’ve been naughty or nice, but either way, you get jewelry, and that’s always a good deal.

Swarovski launched its Fall/Winter 2019 collections, along with its Holiday Line last week at Rockwell. The collection is centered around the theme “Naughty or Nice,” and we’ll make it simple for you: the daintier pieces are under “Nice,” and the modern, edgier pieces are under “Naughty.”

The Naughty or Nice collection, which incorporates the costume gemstones in designs of feathers, is meant to evoke angels and their wings. The Nice line makes it in dainty white gold plating and white crystals, while Naughty takes a bolder tone with colored gold plating and black crystals.

Swarovski’s bestselling Remix bracelets are also decorated with the same feathers. Meanwhile, the Palace line, taking its cue from the Belle Epoque era of the late 1800s, uses blue and green crystals in feminine settings. The Louison collection does the same with teardrop-shaped crystals in red, while the Perfection line uses Swarovski pearls (mother-of-pearl spherical coating around a crystal core), both making for feminine yet bold statements. The Magic collection adds darling little angel motifs rendered in crystal.

On another wilder side of things, with the Polar Bestiary collection using crystals to create polar bears, fangs, and some elements of Nordic design, such as tree branches and antlers. Also seen in the presentation were designs used in tarot decks, or else lucky symbols: think Evil Eye protections, horseshoes, stars and moons, lending a touch of the mystical.









Swarovski’s Creative Director, Nathalie Colin, says of the collection in a release, “The holidays are a brilliant time of year to come together, to dress up and to give to others. It’s also the perfect excuse to treat yourself to those must-have items you’ve had on your wish list all year! This season, we want to celebrate in style with sparkling silhouettes that will dial up the glamour of the holidays and create brilliant moments for all.”

Founded in 1895 in Austria, the company designs, manufactures, and sells the world’s highest quality crystal and genuine gemstones. Swarovski creates finished products such as jewelry and accessories, as well as interior design and lighting solutions. The Swarovski Crystal Business is run by the fifth generation of the family and has a global reach with approximately 3,000 stores in around 170 countries, more than 29,000 employees, and revenue of about €2.7 billion in 2018.

Together with its sister companies Swarovski Optik (optical devices) and Tyrolit (abrasives), Swarovski Crystal Business forms the Swarovski Group. In 2018, the Group generated revenue of about €3.5 billion and employed more than 34,500 people.

A responsible relationship with people and the planet has always been an integral part of Swarovski’s heritage, and is embedded today in the company’s well-established sustainability agenda. For example, the company’s products has been lead-free since 2012. In addition, the global Swarovski Waterschool education program has reached 500,000 children on the world’s greatest rivers. The Swarovski Foundation was set up in 2013 to honor the philanthropic spirit of Daniel Swarovski, and works to support culture and creativity, promote human empowerment and conserve natural resources to achieve positive social impact.

In the Philippines, Swarovski is available in Rustan’s branches at Alabang, Makati, Shangri-La, and Ayala Cebu. Swarovski is also available through boutiques owned and operated by Stores Specialists, Inc. at Alabang Town Center, Glorietta, Newport Mall, Robinson’s Magnolia, TriNoma Mall, The Podium Mall, Power Plant Mall, and SM Mall of Asia. — Joseph L. Garcia