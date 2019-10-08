Blazers stop telling skid with win over EAC Generals

THE College of Saint Benilde Blazers put an end on to their telling skid in National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 95 on Tuesday with a 62-56 victory over the Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals in league action at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

Losers of their last six games previously, the Blazers (7-8) gave their slowly flickering Final Four hopes fresh life with the victory while sending the Generals (3-13) to their 13th defeat in 16 matches.

Yankie Haruna led the way for CSB in the win with 16 points, followed by Justin Gutang with 12.

Edward Dixon finished with seven for the Blazers, who, as of this writing, was at joint fifth place with the Mapua Cardinals (7-8), a game and a half behind the fourth-running San Sebastian Stags (8-6).

For EAC it was JP Maguliano who led with 12 points, followed by JC Luciano and Marwin Taywan with 11 points each.

The two teams had it tight in the opening two quarters with EAC getting the number of CSB, taking the first and second frames, 14-13 and 32-31, respectively.









In the third quarter, the Generals continued to hold control before the Blazers made a strong finish to speed to a 52-44 advantage heading into the final canto.

The teams struggled to get their offense going in the payoff period but the Generals made a last-ditch effort to rally back.

They fell short, however, as the Blazers did just enough to hold on and book the skid-stopping victory.

CSB next plays on Oct. 15 against the Jose Rizal University Heavy Bombers while EAC faces off with the Arellano Chiefs on Oct. 11. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo