BIR streamlines registration of new businesses

THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) is streamlining the process for registering a new business, by removing the mayor’s permit as one of the requirements.

BIR Commissioner Caesar R. Dulay issued Revenue Memorandum Circular No. 57-2020 dated March 12 but released on June 9, which provides an updated checklist of documentary requirements for business registration and other applications.

“The requirements for registering a new business with the bureau have been streamlined by removing the Mayor’s Permit as one of the mandatory requirements when the BIR Citizen’s Charter 2019 was published on BIR website,” the circular read.

The BIR reiterated it will only process applications with complete documentary requirements.

“The Bureau shall not process deficient or incomplete application or requirements and shall only process an application if it is complete, pursuant to Rule VII, Section 2(b) of the implementing rules and regulations of Republic Act No. 11032, otherwise known as “Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Delivery Act of 2018,” it said.

The BIR also updated the checklist of documents needed for other types of applications such as those wanting to register their branches or facilities, their employees, ONETT or one-time transactions, books of accounts, and information updates.

The new guidelines also cover applications for authority to print, permit to use manual loose leaf, issuance of taxpayer identification number (TIN) card, transfer of registration and cancellation of TIN or registration of closure of business.

The government has been introducing reforms to improve the ease-of-doing business in the country.

In the World Bank’s Doing Business report released in October 2019, the Philippines rose to 95th place from 124th in 2018.

Despite the rank improvement, Manila was seventh among 10 Southeast Asian economies, behind Singapore which ranked second overall, Malaysia at No. 12, Thailand at 21st, Brunei at 66th, Vietnam at 70th and Indonesia at 73rd. — BML









