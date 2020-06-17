Bill promoting urban agriculture hurdles House panels

THE House Committees on Agriculture and Food, and Food Security passed a substitute bill Wednesday seeking to institutionalize community gardens and urban farming to provide alternative sources of food.

The unnumbered substitute bill consolidates six measures, using House Bill 3412 written by Negros Occidental Rep. Jose Francisco B. Benitez as the lead bill.

“It is imperative to introduce game-changing solutions, increasing food production by maximizing available spaces and utilizing emerging agriculture technologies and methods, particularly in urban areas where hunger incidence is prevalent,” he said in his explanatory note.

During the joint virtual hearing, Mr. Benitez said that the pandemic “renewed” the sense of urgency to increase food sufficiency and food security particularly in urban areas.

Under the bill, local government units are directed to identify and develop idle government and/or private land without prejudice to the rights of owners.

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development is also directed to ensure the provision of adequate space for community gardens, while the Department of Agriculture (DA) will provide technical assistance and support services to ensure full productivity.

Compliance by subdivision and condominium developers will qualify them for incentives under Republic Act 10771 which includes a special deduction from the taxable income equivalent to 50% of the total expenses for skills training and research development expenses, and tax and duty-free importation of capital equipment.

The measure also seeks to establish an inter-agency program called the National Convergence Program on Urban Agriculture which will be headed by the DA to implement the provisions of the bill.

The substitute bill will be transmitted to the Committee on Appropriations for consideration.

In a statement issued at the end of May, the DA said that some 10–15% of the land area in cities could be converted into fruit and vegetable farms. The agency is also pushing an Urban Agriculture Project which involves the distribution of garden starter kits as well as the extension of technical assistance to households and communities. — Genshen L. Espedido









