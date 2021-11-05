A congressman has filed a bill seeking to postpone the village and youth elections to 2024 amid a coronavirus pandemic.

Davao Oriental Rep. Joel Mayo Z. Almario filed House Bill 10425, which will cancel the local elections set for Dec. 5.

“The country cannot afford to have all new leaders in 2022 as doing so will add more pressure to the efficient delivery of governmental services,” he said in the bill’s explanatory note. “Our collective lead against the pandemic may be threatened of sliding back.” — Russell Louis C. Ku