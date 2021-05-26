SEVERAL Senate committees approved a bill that will establish Anti-Drug Abuse Councils in every local government unit.

Senator Ronald M. dela Rosa, chair of the committee on public order and dangerous drugs, raised to the plenary Senate Bill No. 2215 or the Anti-Drug Abuse Councils Law.

“To address the country’s problem on drugs entails tapping into the wisdom and experience of those on the ground, those who can competently provide political judgment: our Local Government Units,” he said in his sponsorship speech.

“At the same time, it demands a systematic and institutional response,” he added.

The committee report was signed by the committees on public order and dangerous drugs, local government, and finance.

If signed into law, local governments will be mandated to establish the councils and formulate and implement the Local Anti-Drug Abuse Plan of Action.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government will monitor the implementation. — Vann Marlo M. Villegas