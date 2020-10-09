Bigger Deals at the Shopee 10.10 Brands Festival

Get discounts, upsized specials, and free shipping for items that are 100% authentic in Shopee’s latest grand sale!

Amazing shopping deals engaged many consumers over the past weeks and months, and for the remaining months, there’s so much in store, especially with the start of the Christmas season happening this September.

After its successful 9.9 Super Shopping Day, Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, offers greater and grander deals with its 10.10 Brands Festival.

Running from today up to Oct. 10, the 10.10 Brands Festival puts the spotlight on brands and businesses of all sizes while ushering in more significant sales in time for the nearing holiday season.

As the region’s biggest online shopping event for brands, the 10.10 Brands Festival features supersized brand promotions and back-to-back Super Brand Days and Category Fairs.

Users can avail up to 50% off discounts and guaranteed authentic products from leading brands such as Infinix, Wyeth, Vivo, Unilever, Oppo, Mamypoko, Nestle, Enfagrow, Maybelline, L’Oreal Paris, Inspi, Havaianas, P&G Pampers, Johnson & Johnson, and Abbott.

Customers no longer need to worry about shipping fees as they can enjoy free shipping with P0 minimum spend for the entire period of the 10.10 Brands Festival. Shoppers can also enjoy a hassle-free seven-day return policy when they purchase from Shopee Mall.

This week, daily Super Brand Days will offer great deals from Havaianas (Oct. 6), Pampers (Oct. 7), Johnson & Johnson (Oct. 8), and Abbott (Oct. 9). Customers can also enjoy Home & Hobbies Fair on Oct. 5 and 6 and Electronics Fair from Oct. 7 to 9.

Shoppers can also look forward to ongoing Weekly Upsized Specials. On Cashback Tuesdays, they can grab 20% coins cashback with no minimum spend on selected shops. Flash Deals Wednesdays shelves out crazy price drops (up to eight times timings) with free shipping.

Users of ShopeePay can avail upon checkout sitewide free shipping on ShopeePay Thursdays, while a lot of cash prizes and grand giveaways are up for grabs on Shopee Live Fridays. Topping them all is 50% Off Saturdays, which will slash half-off deals on buyers’ carts.

More fun is in store for shoppers at Shopee with its in-app games they can play daily. Shopee Poly and Shopee Candy players can redeem gadgets and appliances. Shopee Farm offers free snacks and other rewards. Exciting gadgets are up for grabs on Shopee Hourly Prizes, Shopee Bubble, and Shopee Claw. At Shopee Shake, users can win over 200,000 coins. Shopee users can redeem vouchers and coins at the Shopee Throw redemption corner, and they can also expect amazing prizes with the P1 Game.

Shopee Philippines brings the best online shopping experience to every Filipino household. Learn more about Shopee’s 10.10 Brands Festival by visiting shopee.ph/m/10-10-1. Download the Shopee app via Google Play and Apple App Store.