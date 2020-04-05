‘Big possibility’ of Luzon lockdown extension, says Galvez

THE LOCKDOWN in the entire Luzon island, which will be in effect until April 12, could be extended by 15 to 20 days, according to the head of the government’s response team on the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak.

Secretary Carlito G. Galvez, Jr., chief implementer of the COVID-19 national action plan, told DZBB radio on Saturday that there is a “big possibility” of prolonging the “enhanced community quarantine” (EQC).

Under the ECQ, social distancing measures are implemented, classes and public transport are suspended, while most businesses are directed to halt operations or adopt work-from-home arrangements.

Prior to the ECQ declaration, the National Capital Region, which is within Luzon, was placed under a less stringent “community quarantine” that will last until April 14.

Mr. Galvez, in an interview with CNN Philippines Sunday, said the government is assessing the situation, particularly its COVID-19 testing capacity.

“It is very important that the lockdown should be complemented by aggressive testing,” he said.









“Most probably on April 14 there will be a final recommendation, but yes, there is a possibility that it may be extended if the threshold has not yet been achieved,” he added.

Medical and pandemic experts have advised the national task force to extend the ECQ given the continued increase in COVID-19 cases, Mr. Galvez said.

Vice President Maria Leonor G. Robredo, meanwhile, expressed support for the Luzon ECQ extension.

“Sang-ayon ako dahil iyong nakikita natin na mga projections, makakabuti para i-flatten iyong curve kung hahabaan pa ito (I agree with that because we can in the projections, it will be advantageous in flattening the curve if it is extended),” she told ABS-CBN News Channel (ANC) on Sunday.

Ms. Robredo, however, stressed that it is crucial to inform the public on the reasons for the extension to prevent resistance.

Speaking in mixed English and Filipino, she noted that there have been pockets of resistance in the past few days, which she said could be avoided if people are made to understand why an ECQ extension is necessary and they are given assurance that their basic needs will be taken care of.

Meanwhile, Albay Rep. Jose Maria Clemente S. Salceda, chair of the House committee on ways and means, said the increase in testing capacity and isolation facilities are “signs” that the government should extend the lockdown.

“Kung kailan nga bumubuti na ang (When there is improvement in) testing, subsidy distribution, at (and) treatment capacity, saka ka mas lalong pwedeng mag-extend kasi mas kaya mong tulungan ‘yung mga naka-lockdown (that is when all the more that we can extend because you can assist those under lockdown),” he said in a statement on Saturday.

Mr. Salceda also said that a “well-developed and highly committed private sector supply coordination” will ease economic difficulties if the lockdown is extended.

“Let’s boost manufacturing capacity for essential goods and ease logistics constraints. Some retooling may be necessary in some sectors. That’s why I asked the President to designate a coordinator for production and logistics, to coordinate public and private sector efforts,” he said.

The lawmaker added that based on median age, the Philippines is “more resilient” compared to other countries.

“We have a number of things going for us that many countries do not have. The US’s median age is 38, Japan is 47, and China is 37. Ours is 24. That makes us more resilient against this virus that disproportionately kills older people, and also more attractive as a market and an investment destination once the situation normalizes,” he said. — Genshen L. Espedido and Gillian M. Cortez

















