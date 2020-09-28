Bids sought for connector road to New Clark City Airport

THE Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) has started soliciting bids for the construction of a connector road from MacArthur Highway to New Clark City Airport Road located at the Clark Freeport Zone.

In an invitation to bid announcement published in a newspaper Monday, the BCDA said it started selling bid documents for the project on Sept. 21. It will be accepting bid submissions until Oct. 28.

In its announcement, the BCDA said it “intends to apply the sum of P479,999,379.61 inclusive of all applicable taxes and fees, being the approved budget for the contract, for the construction” of the road project.

It said the bidding is restricted to Filipinos; and partnerships, corporations, organizations or joint ventures with at least 60% interest or outstanding capital stock belonging to citizens of the Philippines.

A set of bid documents is available for P50,000, the BCDA said. — Arjay L. Balinbin