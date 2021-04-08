Bids solicited for contract to build tunnel linking rail lines

​

THE TRANSPORTATION department has started seeking bidders for the tunneling works contract connecting the South Commuter Railway Project to the Metro Manila Subway Project via a station in Taguig City.

In its bid invitation published Thursday, the department said the contract package of the South Commuter Railway Project covers civil engineering, tunnel and building works for approximately 6.1 kilometers of railway, including 4.7 kilometers of underground railway.

The package covers the construction of South Commuter Railway’s FTI Station in Taguig and tunneling works to connect the project to the Senate Station, which is also in Taguig, of the Metro Manila Subway Project.

The South Commuter Railway project is financed by the Asian Development Bank.

The department said the deadline for submission of bids is on July 8 at 10 a.m.

Bidders must have an average annual turnover of over $200 million and have substantially completed at least one project of over $390 million in the past 10 years.

Bidders should also be able to furnish a bank security of $14 million and demonstrate that they have adequate equipment to meet the Transportation department’s quality and safety requirements and the project timelines.

They must have completed two projects for tunneling works, each including a bored tunnel by shield TBM (tunnel boring machine) method; and at least one project that includes a shield tunnel of inner diameter exceeding 4.5 meters.

“Bidders must demonstrate they have experience of at least one detailed design (project) for underground tunnels and underground stations according to regulations of the National Fire Protection Association 130 or equivalent international standards,” the department said.

Interested parties are required to pay a non-refundable fee of P75,000 for the bidding documents. — Arjay L. Balinbin