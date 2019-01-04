Bicol International Airport project halfway done — DoTr

The Department of Transportation (DoTr) said construction of the Bicol International Airport is 50% complete and is well on track for its opening in 2020.

In a statement on Tuesday, Aug. 28, the government said the project is 50% complete after finishing the runway, taxiway apron and perimeter fence of the airport.

“The construction of the runway, taxiway apron and perimeter fence has been completed, while land-side facilities, which includes 17 buildings for cargo, air traffic control, material recovery facilities, and water reservoir is still ongoing,” it said in a statement on Tuesday.

It added the airport is scheduled to be opened in two years, and would be able to handle an annual passenger volume of 2 million. — Denise A. Valdez