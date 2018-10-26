BI downgrades Sister Fox’s visa to temporary visitor’s visa

THE Bureau of Immigration (BI) has downgraded the missionary visa of Australian missionary Patricia Fox to a Temporary Visitor’s Visa.

In an order dated Oct. 24, Ms. Fox was given a temporary visitor’s visa valid for 59 days starting from the expiration of her missionary visa last Sept. 5.

BI Spokesperson Krizia Dana Sandoval said in a text message that the temporary visa will expire on Nov. 3.

Also in a statement by the bureau, Ms. Sandoval said Ms. Fox was required to be downgraded to temporary visitor’s visa following the denial of the extension of her missionary visa.

“Downgrading reverted her status to a temporary visitor, and she is given 59 days from the day her missionary visa expired, which was September 5,” Ms. Sandoval said.

The BI spokesperson also said the BI “still needs to wait for the decision before acting (on) her deportation,” referring to the petition filed by Ms. Fox before the Department of Justice last Sept. 3 assailing the BI’s deportation order against her.

She also assured that Ms. Fox was granted the Temporary Visitor’s Visa, “without prejudice to the resolution of her appeal before the DOJ on her deportation.”

On Oct. 15, Ms. Fox, who is seeking the reversal of her deportation order, filed her reply to the comment of the BI on her deportation case and claimed that the bureau has “long prejudged her case and firmly believes that the BI had never been objective in resolving the deportation case.” — Vann Marlo M. Villegas