THE Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) issued red tide warnings for Carigara Bay, Leyte and Litalit Bay, San Benito, Surigao del Norte after the waters tested positive for paralytic shellfish poison.

The BFAR said in its 33rd shellfish bulletin dated Dec. 2 that other areas still positive for red tide include Mariveles, Limay, Orion, Pilar, Balanga, Hermosa, Orani, Abucay, and Samal, Bataan; Dauis and Tagbilaran City, Bohol; Guiuan and Matarinao Bay, Eastern Samar; Dumanquillas Bay, Zamboanga del Sur; Baroy, Lanao del Norte; and Lianga Bay, Surigao del Sur.

All types of shellfish and Acetes sp. or alamang harvested from areas affected by red tide are unfit for human consumption. Other marine species from the same waters can still be consumed with proper handling.

Red tide occurs due to high concentrations of algae in the water. Human consumption of contaminated shellfish may cause paralytic shellfish poisoning, which affects the nervous system.

Typical symptoms of paralytic shellfish poisoning include headache, dizziness, and nausea. Severe cases may result in muscular paralysis and respiratory problems. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave