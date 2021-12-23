MyBusyBee Inc. has a long history of providing inspiring corporate social responsibility service in various parts of the Philippines since its early-founding days. In fact, its flagship foundation “Hands and Feet Good News Foundation” has been making a positive impact in the lives of Filipino children and youth since 2014.

The foundation started as a small Saturday Kids Bible study group with just a little over 70 children. Over the past few years, the foundation has grown to reach over 200 children with the help of over 50 volunteer youth leaders ready to teach God’s word. These same youth leaders were the first beneficiaries of the HFGN foundation.

In addition to these programs, the foundation has been developing House Churches since 2016, organizing “operation tuli” or free circumcision drives since 2015, providng scholarship grants to deserving students, and during this Christmas Season, sharing gifts and noche buena packages to the children and their families . On these same house churches, the foundation conducts weekly Bible studies and sponsors junior and youth summer camps to train and develop children and parents’ God-given gifts so they can better serve their community and the church.

One of the foundation’s projects is a livelihood program for the residents of Sitio Payong, Quezon City. The foundation is facilitating dressmaking workshops with housewives and unemployed residents of Sitio Payong as its primary participants. The objective is to upskill them so they can build their own community dressmaking business or search for better opportunities to provide for their daily needs.



More than just a tech company

“The quality of our output sets us apart from our competitors and helps us achieve our aim of constantly exceeding our clients’ expectations, which is something we take great pride in at BUSYBEE. With that comes a significant duty in terms of our philanthropic responsibilities; to be able to make a difference not just in our clients’ businesses but also in our communities. This has been a cornerstone of our firm since its inception, and the positive influence our foundation has on the lives of these individuals is what I believe distinguishes us.” Said BUSYBEE Founder Rico Hernandez.

With HFGN Foundation as its partner in service, MyBusybee, Inc. has become more confident that its efforts really help change lives.

Join Hands and Feet Goods News Foundation and BUSYBEE in spreading the word of God while providing an impact to underprivileged communities across the Philippines. To know more about their activities, log on to hgf.org.ph.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber to get more updates from BusinessWorld: https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA.