Prime Infra aligns core purpose across asset portfolio

Better lives and resilient economies, through critical infrastructure. The infrastructure arm of the Razon group outlines its core purpose fulfilled across its portfolio of assets operating in various industries such as energy, water, construction, and more.

Prime Infrastructure Holdings, Inc. (Prime Infra), led by businessman Enrique K. Razon, Jr., is focused on providing essential services to host communities in emerging markets through the delivery of critical and socially relevant infrastructure.

“Infrastructure is the backbone of a strong economy and a modern society. Our business operates on this belief. By addressing the gaps in infrastructure, we aspire to help emerging markets meet their challenges and realize their potential for rapid economic growth,” says Razon, chairman of Prime Infra.

Born out of the heritage of the International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s (ICTSI) vast experience in successfully establishing and operating ports worldwide, Prime Infra has a strong reputation in project development and delivery, regulatory management, and long-term operations of infrastructure assets.

“Prime Infra is a strategic and reliable partner in creating meaningful value and lasting impact to customers. Together, we can build better lives and better economies,” Razon adds.

Prime Infra’s portfolio of core assets is at various stages of development and operations, and actively explores new growth opportunities. It recently achieved a significant milestone in the water business with its acquisition of the controlling stake in East Zone concessionaire Manila Water Company, Inc. (MWC).

Guided by its values—passion, integrity, pioneering, tenacity, and value creation—Prime Infra delivers on its commitments to stakeholders with greater efficiency.

“Our team builds collaborative relationships with our partners, working in synergy with business units as we establish and transform each one of them into industry leaders,” said Prime Infra President Guillaume Lucci.

Lucci adds that “the strength and competitive advantage of Prime Infra lies in the integration of sustainability at the core of its business framework.”

By retaining control of all assets, Prime Infra ensures that pragmatic sustainability can be maintained and its promise of better lives through its portfolio of clean energy solutions, water, and wastewater services, and high-quality infrastructure can be fulfilled for the long term.

“As we move towards our target of achieving worldwide expansion by 2030, we make sure that we are one step closer to the realization of a sustainable society,” Lucci said.

To know more about Prime Infra, you can visit their website at www.primeinfra.ph.

