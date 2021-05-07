If there’s one thing that moms want most when celebrating Mother’s Day, it’s spending time with the entire family. If you’re out of ideas on how to make bonding time with Mom extra special this coming May 9, let SM Supermalls give you a few fun and creative suggestions to make your date with the most important woman in your life one for the books.

Make it a blessed Mom’s Day. Start the day off with a special mass dedicated for mothers at participating SM malls or online through SM Supermalls’ Facebook page. It’s a great way to make Mom feel blessed and grateful for all the best things she receives in her life.

Enrich her career. It’s never too late for Mom to learn something new! Gift her with the special “SuperMOMpreneursPower Up Webinar” presented by SM and Facebook Philippines this May 5 at 11:00 AM. In celebration of International Small Business Week, the webinar, which will be released on SM Supermalls Facebook Page and #WatchSM YouTube Channel, will surely be appreciated by Mom to help boost her business.

Surprise her with all-day access to her favorite places. Moms always love some “me” time, so why not make it a whole-day tour of some of her fave stress-relieving places? On May 5, SM will be holding the 5.5 Mom’s Sale featuring awesome discounts on food, shopping, and pampering! So, gather the whole fam, head of to her favorite SM mall, and enjoy a scrumptious meal at her chosen restaurant. Check out the Instagram-worth outdoor dining areas at SM malls where the whole family can dine safely. Next, make a stop at her preferred stores for some exciting retail therapy then finish off with a relaxing session at her favorite spa or salon.

Give her a feast to remember. If she’s not too keen to go out or simply wants to enjoy a low-key celebration, opt for a Mother’s Day feast at home, featuring all her best-loved dishes. From appetizers to desserts, you can have them all conveniently delivered to your home or take out via the SM Malls Online app or through its hotline (8-8761111 for Metro Manila malls or 09178761111 and 09088761111 for provincial malls).

Make her bloom even more. Nothing makes Mom smile more than a fresh bouquet of beautiful flowers, so a whole garden of blooms would definitely make her grin from ear to ear. At Mom’s Bloom Fair bazaar from April 29 to May 9, she can indulge in fresh and dried flowers and succulents and get a lovely shot of this flourishing paradise for Instagram.

Turn her into a TikTok star. Who says Mom can’t enjoy her 15 minutes of fame? Join her for a dance showdown and let the world know just how aweSM she is via TikTok. Just record a dance video of you and Mom and post it on TikTok anytime between April 29 to May 9, tagging @smsupermalls and including the hashtags #MOMentsWithSM and #FamTimewithSM, for a chance to be one of the 3 most viewed videos to win P3,000 SM gift certificates. Don’t forget to include SM Supermalls in your video to make it even more fun and creative!

Arrange a special date for her and her furry friend. A certified pet parent like your mom deserves a bonding date with her fur baby, too. For SM’s Mom’s Pet Day, they can indulge in fun and exciting activities together, like photo sessions in their twinning outfits, from May 1 to 9. Plus, there will be special deals and discounts the two of them will surely enjoy. Just visit the Paw Park at participating SM malls to experience this paws-ome treat!

Cater to her sweet tooth. Baked goodies are always a nice idea to cap off a tiring but fruitful day, so before heading home, drop by Mom’s Bake Fair from April 29 to May 9 to bring home some of her favorite cakes and baked sweets. She will also be inspired by fellow empowered moms, as the bazaar features women entrepreneurs offering these sweet products.

Go the extra mile for Mom with these great bonding ideas for Mother’s Day at her favorite SM mall. Visit www.smsupermalls.com or like and follow @smsupermalls on all social media platforms for more information.