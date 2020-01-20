Bentley redefines pre-owned car ownership with ‘Certified by Bentley’ global program

By Manny N. de los Reyes

BRITISH ultra-luxury car maker Bentley recently launched a new global program that sets the benchmark for purchases of luxury pre-owned cars, and which opens the door into the rarefied world of Bentley ownership.

Called ‘Certified by Bentley,’ the program provides discerning clients an exclusive certificate of authenticity on a previously owned Bentley, affording them peace of mind. Included in this certificate of authenticity are evidence of where a particular Bentley was manufactured, a full service history, a detailed Bentley technical inspection, as well as access to Bentley’s retailer network expertise and factory-trained technicians.

The certificate of authenticity is also a guarantee of quality and performance as the document provides extra reassurance about the heritage and exemplary craftsmanship that is the hallmark of every Bentley. Certified by Bentley cars are guaranteed to have been fully serviced, using only genuine Bentley parts. The comprehensive 12-month warranty that comes with it can be further extended, too.

The Certified by Bentley program also gives owners access to a unique and select lifestyle that come with joining the brand’s network of discerning customers. Invitations to exclusive events around the world and to the Bentley Factory Tour are just a few of the exceptional ownership benefits, as well as a subscription to Bentley Magazine.

“When customers select a Certified by Bentley car, they are making an investment in a brand that has always crafted extraordinary vehicles. The exceptional quality of every car means that whether new or Certified by Bentley, owning a Bentley is a wise decision,” said Mark Keeping, head of pre-owned at Bentley Motors.









The executive added that “costs of ownership are lower than might otherwise be expected, making owning a Bentley an option for a wider number of potential customers.”

Few cars on the road are as finely crafted as a Certified by Bentley model. With a heritage stretching back 100 years, every car to bear the Bentley marque has been built to the same exacting standards, with no compromise on luxury or performance. It is estimated that around 85% of all Bentleys built throughout the brand’s existence are still on the road.

In the Philippines, Bentley is presently offering a 2019 Bentley Continental GT W12 which has traveled only 750 kilometers. It is an extraordinary car that comes at an excellent price. This car can be viewed at the Bentley showroom in Bonifacio Global City.

The definitive luxury Grand Tourer Continental GT is a statement of true luxury, marked by a bold, sculptured exterior design. Its interior offers unrivaled refinement that seamlessly integrates natural materials and cutting-edge technology. Designed, engineered and hand-crafted in Britain, the third-generation Continental GT is powered by 6.0-liter W12 TSI engine that delivers 626 hp and 900 Nm of torque.

















