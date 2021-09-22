By Patricia Mirasol

As the Bellevue Hotels and Resorts (BH&R) joins the Hotel Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMA)’s September Online Sale (SOS) from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, its management told BusinessWorld that BH&R’s properties – The Bellevue Manila, B Hotel Quezon City, and The Bellevue Resort Bohol – have invested in rigorous health solutions to bring a worry-free experience to its guests.

“We implement beyond minimum health and safety standards in all of our facilities to ward off the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) and other diseases,” said Marivic A. Recio, resident manager of The Bellevue Manila, in an e–mail. Among the solutions are HEPA filter portable air purifiers, UV-C light disinfection, electrostatic spraying and misting solutions, dry steam cleaners, and World Health Organization (WHO)-listed, hospital-grade surface disinfectants.

Areas with high foot traffic such as lobbies, reception areas, and lavatories are disinfected every two hours. High touch surfaces such as elevator buttons, meanwhile, undergo hourly disinfection with an eco-friendly disinfectant.

“Our employees are also required to have their own small bottle of alcohol in their pockets all the time,” added Ms. Recio.

For this year’s SOS, BH&R are offering packages that can be used up to December 2022:

The Bellevue Manila – vouchers for ensaymada purchases and Phoenix Court restaurant patrons

B Hotel Quezon City – discounts for Superior Room bookings, group dinners for 10 , and the B Blissful wedding package

The Bellevue Resort , Bohol – promos for themed party packages, as well as day use of select facilities .

BH&R accepts both quarantine and non-quarantine guests. Diners at The Bellevue Manila’s Phoenix Court will be asked to present their vaccination certifications.

Ms. Recio told BusinessWorld that its Certificate of Authority to Operate for Staycations, issued by the Department of Tourism (DoT), will enable BH&R’s properties to accept leisure travelers when the country shifts to General Community Quarantine status.

Other hotels that have joined this year’s SOS include The Bayleaf Intramuros, Richmonde Hotel Ortigas, Crimson Hotel Filinvest, Banaue Hotel, Summit Ridge Tagaytay, Alta Vista de Boracay, Savoy Hotel Mactan, and Bacau Resort Coron.

The inaugural 2020 SOS generated P14 million in confirmed bookings. HSMA is hopeful that the number will double this year.

Stability of public health is a minimum requirement for accelerating the opening of local tourism, according to the DoT’s 2021 Philippine Travel Survey, conducted in partnership with the Asian Institute of Management and Guide to the Philippines. A standardized set of health protocols was also found necessary for promoting tourist activity.