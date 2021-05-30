Call to Order Proof of Notice of Meeting and Quorum Approval of the Minutes of the Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on June 22, 2020 Approval of 2020 Operations and Results Ratification of all Acts of the Board of Directors and Management during their term of office Amendment of the Articles on Incorporation

a. to adopt the perpetual corporate term for the Company

b. to reduce the membership of the Board of Directors from eleven (11) to nine (9)

Election of Directors for 2021-2022 Appointment of External Auditors Other Matters Adjournment

The Board of Directors has fixed the end of trading hours of the Philippine Stock Exchange on May 27, 2021, as the record date for the determination of stockholders entitled to the notice of, participation via remote communication, and voting in absentia at such meeting, and any adjournment thereof.

The conduct of the meeting will be streamed live, and stockholders may attend the meeting by registering via asmregister.bellecorp.com and submitting the supporting documents listed there until June 22, 2021. All information submitted shall be verified and validated by the Corporate Secretary.

Stockholders who wish to cast votes through a proxy may accomplish the corresponding proxy form (which need not be notarized) and submit the same on or before June 16, 2021. In view of the community quarantine, scanned forms will be accepted. Paper copies shall be sent to the office of the Corporate Secretary at 2704 East Tower, Philippine Stock Exchange Centre, Exchange Road, Ortigas Center, Pasig City once the community quarantine is lifted.

Stockholders who successfully registered can cast their votes in absentia through the Company’s secure online voting facility for this meeting. In order to participate remotely, they will also be provided with access to the meeting that will be held virtually. The “Guidelines for Participation via Remote Communication and Voting in Absentia” as appended to the Definitive Information Statement labeled as Schedule A will be posted in the Company’s website: (bellecorp.com/ASM2021) and PSE Edge.

Thank you.

Pasig City, May 12, 2021.