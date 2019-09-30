The Entrepreneur Of The Year Philippines 2019 has concluded its search for the country’s most successful and inspiring entrepreneurs. Entrepreneur Of The Year Philippines is a program of the SGV Foundation, Inc. with the participation of co-presenters Department of Trade and Industry, the Philippine Business for Social Progress, and the Philippine Stock Exchange. In the next few weeks, BusinessWorld will feature each of the finalists for the Entrepreneur Of The Year Philippines 2019.

Believing in and living your brand 1 of 2

Miguel Garcia

Founder and Chairman,

President and CEO

DTSI Group

MIGUEL GARCIA has always aspired to create his own brand.

Born into a family of entrepreneurs, he was exposed to business from a very young age. He graduated from Bentley College and went to the Stanford University Graduate School of Business. He also studied for a year in Sophia University in Tokyo, Japan.

His first job after college was in a telecommunications company where he worked for three years.









His first job after college was in a telecommunications company where he worked for three years.

In 1997, Mr. Garcia met people from the Philippine branch of a multinational Japanese information technology company, whom he invited to invest in his start-up company, Diversified Technology Solutions International Inc. (DTSI). DTSI has now become a leading enabler of facilities and IT solutions for Enterprises, Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and shared services clients. DTSI designs, builds and manages facilities and enables clients with the best in class technology solutions.

Mr. Garcia recalls that back when he started DTSI, it took off immediately. After a few years and although it was doing well and was profitable, DTSI faced the same problem of many start-ups during the Asian financial crisis, which was access to credit.

“I had no collateral,” Mr. Garcia recounts, “it took me almost two years before I could get the first bank loan.”

After months of persistent applications, he was finally able to convince a local bank to extend him a loan, with both he and his wife signing a Joint and Solidary Signatures (JSS) Guaranty. The loan was put to good use and the business thrived, allowing him to repay the loan ahead of schedule.

DTSI continued to grow until it came to a point when he realized that he had to deleverage risk by bringing in a partner. In 2010, to further globalize DTSI, Mr. Garcia sought a partner with depth, breadth and aligned cultural values. He started talking to one of his supplier vendors, Nippon Telegraph & Telegraph (NTT) of Japan, a Global Fortune 100 company. After 18 months of due diligence and negotiations, DTSI and NTT forged a partnership.

DTSI’s target market includes large enterprises and multinationals. Mr. Garcia said they are only one of two service providers in the country that offer full end-to-end facilities solutions for companies. DTSI sells technology and develops services tailored to the needs of its customers, from designing office space to building their IT systems. As part of the NTT Group, DTSI develops technology-based products, solutions and services for digital disruptors. It provides digital transformation, robotic process automation, intelligent business solutions, intelligent infrastructure, intelligent workplace and cybersecurity. To date, DTSI manages over 21,000 seats of various clients spread over 30 sites.

For Mr. Garcia, the importance of trust and values is most significant when it comes to dealing with customers and stakeholders.

“People don’t do business with companies, they do business with people they trust,” Mr. Garcia said.

This is the reason DTSI’s slogan is “Going Beyond Solutions.” It means doing not only what is right, but going above and beyond what is expected. He is focused on his passion for excellence and the speed to produce better business and social outcomes.

Mr. Garcia states he is an advocate for the Philippines.

“That’s what I’m really passionate about, selling the Philippines,” he expresses, “before I could sell DTSI it’s always about selling the Philippines first and that’s what I love doing.”

DTSI has a team of people in the USA, Colombia and Morocco that markets the Philippines.

Mr. Garcia is one of the founding members of the Business Process Association of the Philippines (BPAP). As early as 2002, he foresaw the business process outsouring (BPO) industry as a major provider of jobs for the Philippines.

According to him, DTSI has played a key role in the growth and development of the IT-BPO sector. “We’ve gone so far as a company, industry and as a country. The second largest contributor to the Philippine GNP is the BPO industry,” he said. “Changing society, that’s what we’re doing and for me that’s the greatest pride of DTSI.”

He also takes pride in DTSI’s indirect contribution to Philippine growth: it is a catalyst in bringing new businesses to the Philippines, which then cascades to generating more business and employment for other industries.

As part of giving back to society, DTSI also has an annual CSR Foundation called “Fair Play for all Foundation.” It is a year-long program where DTSI employees go to Payatas to paint houses, give donations and provide education services in order to keep the youth away from drugs and crime.

Mr. Garcia sees DTSI creating the workplaces of the future. The company anticipates collaborating in the digital journeys of businesses while providing a secure environment against digital threats. Aside from foreign companies and the traditional BPOs, DTSI now aims to offer the same solutions to local enterprises and conglomerates, including banks and insurance companies.

Innovation is an ongoing process at DTSI. Mr. Garcia is aware that the technology the company sells now will be very different in 5 years.

“As soon as the technology is there, we want to make sure that we’re at the forefront and be the enablers,” he says, “there will be hurdles and detours but the challenge is to find ways to make the goal a reality.”

The winners of the Entrepreneur Of The Year Philippines 2019 will be announced on Oct. 15 in an awards banquet at the Makati Shangri-La hotel.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year Philippines will represent the country in the World Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020 in Monte Carlo, Monaco in June 2020.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program is produced globally by Ernst & Young.