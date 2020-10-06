Beermen aim to stay on top of Philippine Cup amid unusual circumstances

By Michael Angelo S. Murillo, Senior Reporter

HOLDERS of the PBA Philippine Cup title for the last five years, the San Miguel Beermen aim to continue to do so just as the setting for this year’s edition of the tournament will be under extraordinary circumstances brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning next week, the Beermen resume their abruptly halted quest for a sixth straight All-Filipino crown in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) bubble tournament at Clark City in Angeles, Pampanga.

San Miguel, along with the other competing teams, will remain in Clark for the duration of the Philippine Cup, lasting at least two months, to see the league finish at least a conference in its pandemic-hit Season 45.

The Beermen managed to play one game in the season-opening tournament, beating the Magnolia Hotshots Pambansang Manok, 94-78, on opening day on March 8 before the league decided to suspend its season three days later as the coronavirus pandemic began to take further toll in the country.

Given what the league has gone through this year and is about to undergo in the bubble, San Miguel coach Leo Austria said winning the Philippine Cup under such a setup would be an achievement that is “unique.”

“This is a unique championship. This will go down in history that people will look back to,” Mr. Austria was quoted as saying by the official PBA website.

“This is apart from the Philippine Cup being the most prestigious among all the league conferences,” he added.

For the PBA bubble, where games will be played at the Angeles University Foundation gym, San Miguel has brought in a 15-man roster to banner its campaign.

In the team are Alex Cabagnot, Arwind Santos, Marcio Lassiter, Mo Tautuaa, Terrence Romeo, Chris Ross, Paul Zamar, Russel Escoto, Von Pessumal, Wendel Comboy, Gelo Alolino, Billy Mamaril, Daniel de Guzman, Bambam Gamalinda, and Louie Vigil.

Absent are six-time PBA most valuable player June Mar Fajardo and forward Matt Ganuelas-Rosser.

Mr. Fajardo is still out recuperating from a right shin injury he suffered early this year, while Mr. Ganuelas-Rosser was permitted by the team to stay in the United States for now to be with his family during this time of the pandemic.

Sans some key pieces, particularly MVP Fajardo, Mr. Austria admits going for their sixth straight Philippine Cup title got all the more tough.

But he is hopeful his other players would step up and deliver for them.

“I’m banking on the pride and experience of my players. They have won championships and they know how to win. I’m sure they want to hold on to the title,” Mr. Austria said.

In their lone game in the Philippine Cup, Mr. Tautuaa led the way with a double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds. He was followed by Mr. Romeo with 19 points and seven assists.

Mr. Santos had 18 points and 15 rebounds while Mr. Lassiter finished with 17 points.

San Miguel takes the floor anew on Oct. 13 against the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters.

The PBA bubble kicks on Sunday, Oct. 11, with the TNT KaTropa taking on the Alaska Aces at 4 p.m. while the Barangay Ginebra San Miguel Kings play against the NLEX Road Warriors at 6:45 p.m.