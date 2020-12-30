Be ready for the workplace of tomorrow with ASUS Expert Series

No longer a buzzword tossed around in business conferences, digital transformation has become a reality across the world. Primarily due to the need to reduce face to face interaction to protect both the safety of employees and customers from the COVID-19 pandemic, companies have migrated to the digital space virtually overnight.

Digital technologies including consumer-facing applications such as grocery and food delivery services, business-to-business e-commerce applications, and applications such as videoconferencing have swept the globe. Not only that, work culture has transformed to accommodate emerging work-from-home environments. To survive in this new landscape, companies have to be fast, adaptable and focused on providing the best products and services they can offer for their consumers.

Needless to say, the professionals that drive the growth of these companies have to be agile, determined, and versatile too.

This is why ASUS, the top computer components maker in the world and one of the world’s top PC manufacturers, has launched its ASUS Expert Series. Designed with the ever-changing needs and priorities of businesses in mind, the ASUS Expert Series blends the latest technologies with the reliability, manageability, and security that is needed to excel in the increasingly digital world.

Lightweight, reliable, secure, manageable, and attractive in professional minimalist designs, the ASUS Expert Series provides the solution for every demand the modern workplace requires, whether it is at home, at the office, or on the go.

More than that, ASUS prides itself on supporting its relationships with businesses no matter how big they are. Whether you are a single business owner with a notebook, to an enterprise running thousands of PCs, ASUS’ Expert Series offers professional solutions to ensure their reliability and the security of the precious data contained within them. They also come with a suite of useful tools and technologies that allow easy, yet secure management. Additionally, ASUS Expert Series products undergo rigorous quality testing to military-grade MIL-STD-810G durability standards, including in-house testing including panel pressure, shock, and drop tests to ensure durability, quality, and a long lifespan to match.

ASUS ExpertBook product line such as the ASUS

ExpertBook B9, the world’s lightest 14” business laptop are designed to let you be as productive outside as you are in the office. Featuring a design that is the world’s thinnest, lightest, and most attractive yet, these notebooks are the ultimate answer to the question of portability. With custom-fitted batteries that also give them incredible battery life and high-performance components such as a high-capacity dual storage option; the ASUS ExpertBook gets any work done effortlessly. Engineered with high-quality cameras, four high-sensitivity far-field microphones, and super loud and clear Harman/Kardon speakers for conference calls, there is no notebook better suited for the modern professional.

For those who prefer to keep productive while on the go is the ASUS Chromebook series, which gives you access to the Google Play Store, so you can work, play, or create using all their favorite Android apps. And with seamless cloud integration, everything you create can be easily accessible from any device! ASUS Chromebooks help you redefine freedom for the new digital age.

For designers, content creators, and programmers who need high-performance hardware but also demand the mobility that comes with a laptop, ASUS presents the solution with its ProArtStudioBook series, a powerhouse series that inspires and empowers you to bring your ideas to life. Featuring cutting edge NVIDIA graphics, a slim-bezel NanoEdge display for immersive visuals, the ASUS ProArt StudioBook has everything you need to create and share your ideas to the world.

ASUS knows and understands the security and management needs of your business, and is constantly striving to provide the solution. The ASUS ExpertCenter series is the industry-leading desktop solution built with ultimate efficiency in mind, opening a new gateway to sustainable business growth. Meanwhile, the Asus ExpertPC line provides high-performance hardware to allow businesses to achieve the unachievable. Using world-leading components, sophisticated chassis design, and rock-solid construction, the ASUS ExpertPC line offers comprehensive options with a wide range of specification and form factors.

For those looking to both work hard and play hard, the beautifully designed ASUS all-in-one PC features a slim display bezel that gives you edge-to-edge visuals and an incredible viewing experience. Featuring advanced ASUS SonicMaster audio with a bass-reflex speaker system, ASUS AiO is the leading name in immersion and entertainment, giving both unparalleled visuals and superb sound quality for the ultimate entertainment experience.

What’s more, interested buyers have an additional chance to win exciting prizes, as any purchase of ASUS business laptops, desktops, all-in-one PCs, Chromebooks, and Studiobooks in the ASUS Expert Series Official Store in Shopee from January 1, 2020 – December 31, 2020, is eligible to join the “ASUS For Business Share 2020” promo.

Perhaps nobody can predict what will happen in 2021, but at least you can keep you and your business ready for action with the best tools and equipment from ASUS. Whatever the need, there is a perfect ExpertBook, ExpertCenter, All-in-One PC and Chromebook to fill it.

To learn more about the ASUS Expert Series and their products, you can check here for more details.