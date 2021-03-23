Be prepared for emergencies with M Lhuillier Quick Cash Loan

In the midst of a crisis, M Lhuillier remains committed to its mission of supporting Filipino families through safe and trustworthy financial solutions.

True to its name, the M Lhuillier Quick Cash Loan is a collateralized money lending service that provides customers the option to obtain cash immediately, making it a great option when emergencies lead to unexpected expenses.

The ML Quick Cash Loan offers the highest appraisal and lowest interest rates in the industry. Combined with staff who are well-trained to give fair and reliable appraisals, customers are certain to enjoy the maximum value of their collateral items while paying minimum interest. Transactions are also kept strictly confidential.

To apply for an ML Quick Cash Loan, simply visit your nearest M Lhuillier branch and fill out the form provided. Present a valid I.D. and hand over your collateral item to the personnel for appraisal. Then get your cash and your loan ticket.

When you’re ready to retrieve your collateral item, return to the branch where you availed your ML Quick Cash Loan and present your valid I.D. with your payment.

Among the items that customers may use as collateral include gold and diamond jewelry, Ray-Ban sunglasses, guitars, medical equipment, gadgets such as cellular phones, laptops, tablets, and cameras; and home essentials like kitchenware, silverware, appliances, and power tools. M Lhuillier branches are equipped with CCTV, fire alarms, and monitored security systems, while collateral items are safely secured in a safe-within-a-vault during the pendency of the loan.

The items mature in a period of 30 days, though customers may easily renew or extend their loan. Just hand over your signed transaction slip along with a valid I.D. and your payment, affix your signature on the new transaction slip, and claim it.

Renewals and extensions may be done from any branch. With 3,000 M Lhuillier branches nationwide, getting an ML Quick Cash Loan is widely accessible to many Filipinos, including those who live in remote provinces.

M Lhuillier, the Philippines’ largest and most respected non-bank financial institution, continues to uphold its promise of being the Bridge and Tulay ng PaMLyang Pilipino with more than 3,000 serviceable locations nationwide. It continuously seeks better and innovative ways to serve its community by providing fast, easy, and reliable financial services such as Kwarta Padala, Quick Cash Loan, Bills Payment, Insurance Plan, Money Exchange, Jewelry, ML Wallet, ML Express, ML Logistics, and Telco and online TV Loading.Follow M Lhuillier Financial Services, Inc. on Facebook, or visit mlhuillier.com for more information. For inquiries, contact Customer Care through its toll-free number 1-800-1-0572-3252 or email customercare@mlhuillier.com.