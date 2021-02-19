BCDA opens bidding for first phase of national fiber backbone

THE BASES Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) has issued an invitation to bid for the design and construction of the first phase of the national fiber backbone.

The P1.25-billion contract under the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) requires works to be done in 200 calendar days, BCDA said in its invitation published on Wednesday.

The DICT’s national broadband program has six components: the national fiber optic cable backbone, cable landing stations, accelerated tower build, accelerated fiber build, satellite overlay, and broadband delivery management service.

Prospective bidders must have done similar projects with a contract of at least half of the approved budget.

Interested bidders must pay a non-refundable P75,000 fee.

BCDA will hold a pre-bid conference on Feb. 26 at its Taguig office, after which bids must be submitted by March 15.

“Bidding is restricted to Filipino citizens/sole proprietorships; and partnerships, corporations, organizations, consortia or joint ventures with at least 60% interest or outstanding capital stock belonging to citizens of the Philippines,” BCDA said. — J.P. Ibañez