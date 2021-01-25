BCDA invites bidders for construction of Clark sports academy

THE Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) has issued an invitation to bid for the design and construction of the first phase of the National Academy of Sports in New Clark City.

The approved budget for the contract is P568.4 million, including taxes and fees, the BCDA said in its invitation, published Monday.

Works must be completed in 210 days, the BCDA said. The eligibility requirement for bidders is the completion of similar projects such as multi-sports gyms, stadiums, arenas, or indoor sports facilities with a contract value of at least half of the approved budget.

The auction will be limited to Filipino citizens running sole proprietorships, partnerships, corporations, or joint ventures, with at least 75% interest or outstanding capital stock belonging to Filipino citizens.

Prospective bidders must hold an “AAA” construction license and a “Large B” license classification with the Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board.

The pre-bid conference will be on Feb. 9, while the bid deadline is Feb. 26.

Republic Act No. 11470 establishing the academy was signed into law in June. The academy will develop a secondary education program that emphasizes a sports curriculum. — Jenina P. Ibañez