In a bid to further accelerate the vaccination roll-out, the national government has announced an aggressive initiative that intends to protect an additional 15 million Filipinos by the beginning of December.

Dubbed as “Bayanihan Bakunahan,” the plan is to administer five million vaccine doses daily over a three-day period starting November 29 to December 1.

Employing a whole-of-society approach, the National Task Force Against COVID-19 (NTF), the Department of Health and the Department of Interior and Local Government have mobilized all concerned national government agencies, all the local government units, the medical community, religious organizations and the private sector, to participate in this massive endeavor.

According to NTF Chief Implementer, Sec. Carlito Galvez, vaccine deliveries will be fast-tracked by enlisting the help of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine National Police, the Office of Civil Defense, the Department of Transportation as well as the private sector.

The different medical organizations, nurses’ and dental associations are also going to be tapped to augment the government’s healthcare workers in administering the expected five-fold increase in vaccine recipients, which include minors aged 12-17.

A massive information drive at the grassroots level will also be implemented to raise awareness about Bayanihan Bakunahan and to provide more information to Filipinos who are still hesitant about getting jabbed. Medical societies and religious organizations are also being enjoined to amplify the clarion call to influence more Filipinos to get vaccinated.

An Executive Order from Malacanang declaring the days of November 29 and 30 and December 1 as “National COVID-19 Vaccination Days” as well as a department circular from the Department of Health explaining the guidelines for Bayanihan Bakunahan are expected to be released in the coming days.

