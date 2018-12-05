Bayan Muna tops Comelec’s roster of party-list groups

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) released on Wednesday the list of 181 party-list groups that will take part in the 2019 midterm elections, with Bayan Muna topping the list and Kasosyo of former communications assistant secretary Margaux J. Uson at the last.
Among the other parties included in the list are Akbayan Citizens’ Action Party (AKBAYAN), ACT Teachers Party-list, Gabriela Women’s Party-list (Gabriella), Magdalo Para sa Pilipino (Magdalo),Kabataan Party-list (Kabataan), ACTS Overseas Filipino Workers Coalition of Organizations (ACTS-OFW), Ako Bikol, ABONO, An Waray,AnakPawis, Trade Union Congress Party (TUCP), Partido Manggagawa and Kasosyo Producer-Consumer Exchange Association (Kasosyo).
Last October, 185 party-list groups filed their Certificates of Nomination and Acceptance.
AnakPawis and TUCP are the electoral wings of labor groups Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU) and Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP), respectively.
Kasosyo party-list was linked to the pork barrel scam years back when it was still AA-Kasosyo.
ACT Teachers was also drawn in controversy recently when its representative, Francisca L. Castro, was arrested for alleged trafficking and kidnapping of minors in behalf of the communist movement.
On Wednesday, the Comelec raffled the names of party-lists, organizations, and coalitions to determine their order in the ballots in next year’s midterm elections. These are the party-list groups:
1. Bayan Muna
2. Kabalikat ng Mamayanan
3. Magkakasama sa Sakahan, Kaunlaran
4. Philippine Educators Alliance for Community Empowerment Party
5. Nagkakaisang Pilipino Para sa Pag-Angat ng Maralitang Manileño
6. National Association of Electricity
7. OFW Family Club, Inc
8. 1-United Transport Koalisyon
9. Kusug Tausug
10. Global Workers and Family Federation, Inc.
11. Agila ng Katutubong Pilipino, Inc.
12, Ang Nars, Inc.
13. Barkadahan Para Sa Bansa Inc.
14. Anakpawis
15. Women and Child Crime Abuse Assistance
16. Construction Wokrers’ Solidarity
17. Parents Teachers Alliance
18. Rebolusyonaryong Alyansang Makabansa
19. AKO OFW, INC
20. Dumper Philippines Taxi Drivers Association, Inc.
21. Luntiang Pilipinas Party-list
22. Ako Bisdak-Bisayang Dako (AB-BD), Inc.
23. Academicians, Students and Educators Alliance, Inc.
24. Association of Philippine Electric Cooperetives
25. Teachers’ Dignity Party-List
26. Puwersa ng Bayaning Atleta
27. Amepa-OFW Access Center, Inc.
28. Aksyon Health Workers
29. Bahay Para sa Pamilyang Pilipino
30. Philippine National Police Retirees Association, Inc.
31. Joint Union of Activist Filipino Movement
32. Pinagbuklod Na Filipino Para sa Bayan
33. Citizen’s Battle Against Corruption.
34. Kaagapay ng Mamamayang Pilipino
35. Murang Kuryente Party-list
36. Angkla: Ang Partido ng mga Pilipinong Marino, Inc.
37. Gabriela Women’s Party-list
38. Ako An Bisaya
39. Isang Lapian ng Mangingisda at Bayan Tungo sa kaunlaran
40. Ranao Federal State Movement
41. Philippine Environment Recycling Association, Inc.
42. Kabataan Partylist
43. An Waray
44. Sulong Dignidad Party
45. Wired and Wireless Internet for Filipino, Inc.
46. Alliance of Philippine Fishing Federations Inc.
47. Alagaan Natin Ating Kalusugan
48. Talino at Galing Pinoy
49. Abe Kapampangan
50. Isang Alyansang Aalalay sa Pilipino Skilled Workers, Inc.
51. Aksyon Magsasaka-Partido Tinig ng Masa
52. Arts Business and Science Professionals
53. Bagong Henerasyon
54. Alyansa ng mga Mamamayang Probonsyano
55. Partido Manggagagawa
56. Alyansa General, Parents teacher Association Indigenous People, Inc.
57. Gawang Pinoy
58. Ang National Coalition of Indigenous Peoples Action Na! Inc.
59. Sinag Tungo sa Kaunlaran
60. Public Safety Alliance for transformation and Rule of Law Inc.
61. Cyclista at Motorista ng Pilipinas, Inc.
62. Kabalikat ng Baya sa Kaunlaran
63. Kooperatiba-Kapisanan ng Magsasaka ng Pilipinas
64. Probinsyano People’s Movement
65. Union of Nationalist Democratic Filipino Organization
66. Ang Bol-Anon
67. Serbisyo sa Bayan Party
68. Pilipinas Para sa Pinoy
69. Ina na Nagmamahal sa Anak
70. Kilusan ng organisadong Mamamayan Para sa Ulirang transportasyon at Epektibong Reporma
71. Una ang Edukasyon
72. Kapatirang Magmamais ng Pilipinas Inc.
73. Ang Laban ng Indiginong Pilipino
74. Ang Mata-y Alagaan
75. LPG Marketers Association, Inc.
76. Abono
77. Stop & Go Transport Coalition
78. Ako Ayoko sa Bawal na Droga
79. Avid Builders of Active Nation’s Citizenry Towards Empowered Philippines
80. Marino Samahan ng mga Seaman
81. Liga ng mga Mag-uumang Probinsyano, Inc
82. Ang Tao Muna at Bayan
83. ACT Teachers
84. People’s Champ Guardians
85. Kapisanan ng Nagkakaisang Naghahangad ng Kaunlaran, Kasaganaan, Katahimikan at Pagkakaisa
86. Alay Buhay Community Development Foundation, Inc.
87. Buhay Hayaan Yumabong
88. Akbayan Citizens Action party
89. Partido Sandugo
90. Confederation of Senior Citizens Coalition of Phil.
91. Probinsyano Ako
92. Ako Bisaya, Inc
93. Alliance of Volunteer Educators
94. Movement for Economic Transformation and Righteous Opportunities
95. Ating Agapay Sentrong Samahan ng mga Obrero
96. Alliance of Organizations, Networks and Associations of the Philippines
97. Tribal Communities Association of the Philippines
98. Barangay Natin
99. Tingog Sinirangan
100. Manila Teachers’ Savings and Loan Association, Inc.
101. Anti-Crime and Terrorism Community Involvement and Support, Inc.
102. Ang Siguro, Inc.
103. Append, Inc.
104. Confederation of Savings and Loan Associations, Inc.
105. Kaisahan ng mga Maliliit na Magsasaka
106. Isogdabaw, Inc.
107. 1Anak Ti Ilocano Association, Inc.
108. Abakada Guro
109. Kalinga-Advocacy For Social Empowerment and Nation Building Through Easing Poverty, Inc.
110. Noble Advancement of Marvelous People of the Philippines, Inc.
111. Ang Pasahero, Inc.
112. Ang Asosasyon Sang Mangunguma Nga Bisaya-Owa Mangunguma, Inc.
113. Tinderong Pinoy Party
114. Agr-Agra Na Reporma Para sa Magsasaka ng Pilipinas Movement
115. Agricultural Sector Alliance of the Philippines
116. ACTS Overseas Filipino Workers Coalition of organizations
117. Federation of International Cable TV and Telecommunications and Associations of the Philippines
118. People Surge Disaster Survivors Group, Inc.
119. Alliance for Truthful Information
120. Pambansang Nagkakaisa sa paggawa at Agrikultura
121. Sandigan ng mga Manggagagwa sa Konstruksiyon
122. One Patriotic Coalition of Marginalized Nationals
123. 1-Ang Trabahador na Pinoy
124.Abante Mindanao, Inc
125. Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan
126. Partido Lakas ng Masa
127. Awareness of Keepers of the Environment, Inc.
128. Katipunan ng mga Guardians Brotherhood, Inc.
129. United Filipino Consumers and Commuters, Inc.
130. Coalition of Association of Senior Citizens in the Philippines, Inc.
131. Advocacy for Teacher Empowerment Through Action Cooperation and Harmony Towards Education Reform
132. Galing sa Puso Party
133. Alliance of Public Transport Organization, Inc.
134. One Bagong Ahapo ng Pilipinas Party-list
135. Association of Farmers, Fisherfolks and Small Miners
136. Ang Kabuhayan
137. You Against Corruption and Poverty
138. Magdalo Para sa Pilipino
139. Alliance of National Urban Poor Organizations Assembly, Inc.
140. 1st Consumers Alliance for Rural Energy, Inc.
141. Ako Bicol Political Party
142. Cooperative NATCCO Network
143. Kilusang Maypagasa
144. Adhikaing Tinataguyod ng kooperatiba
145. Adhikain at Kilusan ng Ordinaryong Tao Laban sa Kahirapan
146. GUARDJAN (Association of Guard, Utility Helper, Aider, Rider, Driver, Domestic Helper, Janitor, Agent, Nanny of the Philippines, Inc.)
147. Association of Lady Entrepreneurs
148. Aangat Tayo
149. Kabalikat ng Nagkakaisang Manileño
150. Barangay Health Wellness
151. Rural Electric Consumers and Beneficiaries of Development and Advancement, Inc
152. Ako Padayon Pilipino
153. Anak Mindanao
154. Alliance of OFW Party
155. Tanggol Maralita
156. One Unified Transport Alliance of the Philippines — Bicol Region
157. Duty to Energize the republic Through the Enlightenment of the Youth Sectoral Party-list organization
158. Butil Farmers Party
159. Pambansang Kilusan ng Nagkakaisang Manggagagwa, or Kilos na Mangagagawa
160. Tourism Educators and Movers, Philippines
161. Ang Aking Ina Ipaglaban Inc
162. Green Force for the Environment Sons and Daughters of Mother Earth
163. Abang Lingkod, Inc.
164. Agbiag! Timpuyog Ilocano, Inc.
165. Minimum Wage Earners
166. Trade Union Congress Party
167. 1Accountants Pary-list, Inc.
168. Filipino Family Party
169. Wow Pilipinas Movement
170. Social Amelioration & Genuie Intervention on Poverty
171. Democratic Independent Workers’ Association
172. Philippine Rural Electric Cooperatives Association, Inc.
173. One Philippines
174. Gawing Una ang Tagumpay ng Ordinaryong Mamayanan
175. Partido ng Bayan ang Bida
176. Laang Kawal ng Pilipinas
177. 1 Alliance Advocating Autonomy Party
178. YESPH Community Development
179. RBU Tamang Isip Mental Health Center
180. Grains Retailers’ Confederation of the Philippines, Inc.
181. Kasosyo Producer-Consumer Exchange Association, Inc.
— Gillian M. Cortez