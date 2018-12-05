Bayan Muna tops Comelec’s roster of party-list groups

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) released on Wednesday the list of 181 party-list groups that will take part in the 2019 midterm elections, with Bayan Muna topping the list and Kasosyo of former communications assistant secretary Margaux J. Uson at the last.

Among the other parties included in the list are Akbayan Citizens’ Action Party (AKBAYAN), ACT Teachers Party-list, Gabriela Women’s Party-list (Gabriella), Magdalo Para sa Pilipino (Magdalo),Kabataan Party-list (Kabataan), ACTS Overseas Filipino Workers Coalition of Organizations (ACTS-OFW), Ako Bikol, ABONO, An Waray,AnakPawis, Trade Union Congress Party (TUCP), Partido Manggagawa and Kasosyo Producer-Consumer Exchange Association (Kasosyo).

Last October, 185 party-list groups filed their Certificates of Nomination and Acceptance.

AnakPawis and TUCP are the electoral wings of labor groups Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU) and Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP), respectively.

Kasosyo party-list was linked to the pork barrel scam years back when it was still AA-Kasosyo.

ACT Teachers was also drawn in controversy recently when its representative, Francisca L. Castro, was arrested for alleged trafficking and kidnapping of minors in behalf of the communist movement.

On Wednesday, the Comelec raffled the names of party-lists, organizations, and coalitions to determine their order in the ballots in next year’s midterm elections. These are the party-list groups:

1. Bayan Muna

2. Kabalikat ng Mamayanan

3. Magkakasama sa Sakahan, Kaunlaran

4. Philippine Educators Alliance for Community Empowerment Party

5. Nagkakaisang Pilipino Para sa Pag-Angat ng Maralitang Manileño

6. National Association of Electricity

7. OFW Family Club, Inc

8. 1-United Transport Koalisyon

9. Kusug Tausug

10. Global Workers and Family Federation, Inc.

11. Agila ng Katutubong Pilipino, Inc.

12, Ang Nars, Inc.

13. Barkadahan Para Sa Bansa Inc.

14. Anakpawis

15. Women and Child Crime Abuse Assistance

16. Construction Wokrers’ Solidarity

17. Parents Teachers Alliance

18. Rebolusyonaryong Alyansang Makabansa

19. AKO OFW, INC

20. Dumper Philippines Taxi Drivers Association, Inc.

21. Luntiang Pilipinas Party-list

22. Ako Bisdak-Bisayang Dako (AB-BD), Inc.

23. Academicians, Students and Educators Alliance, Inc.

24. Association of Philippine Electric Cooperetives

25. Teachers’ Dignity Party-List

26. Puwersa ng Bayaning Atleta

27. Amepa-OFW Access Center, Inc.

28. Aksyon Health Workers

29. Bahay Para sa Pamilyang Pilipino

30. Philippine National Police Retirees Association, Inc.

31. Joint Union of Activist Filipino Movement

32. Pinagbuklod Na Filipino Para sa Bayan

33. Citizen’s Battle Against Corruption.

34. Kaagapay ng Mamamayang Pilipino

35. Murang Kuryente Party-list

36. Angkla: Ang Partido ng mga Pilipinong Marino, Inc.

37. Gabriela Women’s Party-list

38. Ako An Bisaya

39. Isang Lapian ng Mangingisda at Bayan Tungo sa kaunlaran

40. Ranao Federal State Movement

41. Philippine Environment Recycling Association, Inc.

42. Kabataan Partylist

43. An Waray

44. Sulong Dignidad Party

45. Wired and Wireless Internet for Filipino, Inc.

46. Alliance of Philippine Fishing Federations Inc.

47. Alagaan Natin Ating Kalusugan

48. Talino at Galing Pinoy

49. Abe Kapampangan

50. Isang Alyansang Aalalay sa Pilipino Skilled Workers, Inc.

51. Aksyon Magsasaka-Partido Tinig ng Masa

52. Arts Business and Science Professionals

53. Bagong Henerasyon

54. Alyansa ng mga Mamamayang Probonsyano

55. Partido Manggagagawa

56. Alyansa General, Parents teacher Association Indigenous People, Inc.

57. Gawang Pinoy

58. Ang National Coalition of Indigenous Peoples Action Na! Inc.

59. Sinag Tungo sa Kaunlaran

60. Public Safety Alliance for transformation and Rule of Law Inc.

61. Cyclista at Motorista ng Pilipinas, Inc.

62. Kabalikat ng Baya sa Kaunlaran

63. Kooperatiba-Kapisanan ng Magsasaka ng Pilipinas

64. Probinsyano People’s Movement

65. Union of Nationalist Democratic Filipino Organization

66. Ang Bol-Anon

67. Serbisyo sa Bayan Party

68. Pilipinas Para sa Pinoy

69. Ina na Nagmamahal sa Anak

70. Kilusan ng organisadong Mamamayan Para sa Ulirang transportasyon at Epektibong Reporma

71. Una ang Edukasyon

72. Kapatirang Magmamais ng Pilipinas Inc.

73. Ang Laban ng Indiginong Pilipino

74. Ang Mata-y Alagaan

75. LPG Marketers Association, Inc.

76. Abono

77. Stop & Go Transport Coalition

78. Ako Ayoko sa Bawal na Droga

79. Avid Builders of Active Nation’s Citizenry Towards Empowered Philippines

80. Marino Samahan ng mga Seaman

81. Liga ng mga Mag-uumang Probinsyano, Inc

82. Ang Tao Muna at Bayan

83. ACT Teachers

84. People’s Champ Guardians

85. Kapisanan ng Nagkakaisang Naghahangad ng Kaunlaran, Kasaganaan, Katahimikan at Pagkakaisa

86. Alay Buhay Community Development Foundation, Inc.

87. Buhay Hayaan Yumabong

88. Akbayan Citizens Action party

89. Partido Sandugo

90. Confederation of Senior Citizens Coalition of Phil.

91. Probinsyano Ako

92. Ako Bisaya, Inc

93. Alliance of Volunteer Educators

94. Movement for Economic Transformation and Righteous Opportunities

95. Ating Agapay Sentrong Samahan ng mga Obrero

96. Alliance of Organizations, Networks and Associations of the Philippines

97. Tribal Communities Association of the Philippines

98. Barangay Natin

99. Tingog Sinirangan

100. Manila Teachers’ Savings and Loan Association, Inc.

101. Anti-Crime and Terrorism Community Involvement and Support, Inc.

102. Ang Siguro, Inc.

103. Append, Inc.

104. Confederation of Savings and Loan Associations, Inc.

105. Kaisahan ng mga Maliliit na Magsasaka

106. Isogdabaw, Inc.

107. 1Anak Ti Ilocano Association, Inc.

108. Abakada Guro

109. Kalinga-Advocacy For Social Empowerment and Nation Building Through Easing Poverty, Inc.

110. Noble Advancement of Marvelous People of the Philippines, Inc.

111. Ang Pasahero, Inc.

112. Ang Asosasyon Sang Mangunguma Nga Bisaya-Owa Mangunguma, Inc.

113. Tinderong Pinoy Party

114. Agr-Agra Na Reporma Para sa Magsasaka ng Pilipinas Movement

115. Agricultural Sector Alliance of the Philippines

116. ACTS Overseas Filipino Workers Coalition of organizations

117. Federation of International Cable TV and Telecommunications and Associations of the Philippines

118. People Surge Disaster Survivors Group, Inc.

119. Alliance for Truthful Information

120. Pambansang Nagkakaisa sa paggawa at Agrikultura

121. Sandigan ng mga Manggagagwa sa Konstruksiyon

122. One Patriotic Coalition of Marginalized Nationals

123. 1-Ang Trabahador na Pinoy

124.Abante Mindanao, Inc

125. Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan

126. Partido Lakas ng Masa

127. Awareness of Keepers of the Environment, Inc.

128. Katipunan ng mga Guardians Brotherhood, Inc.

129. United Filipino Consumers and Commuters, Inc.

130. Coalition of Association of Senior Citizens in the Philippines, Inc.

131. Advocacy for Teacher Empowerment Through Action Cooperation and Harmony Towards Education Reform

132. Galing sa Puso Party

133. Alliance of Public Transport Organization, Inc.

134. One Bagong Ahapo ng Pilipinas Party-list

135. Association of Farmers, Fisherfolks and Small Miners

136. Ang Kabuhayan

137. You Against Corruption and Poverty

138. Magdalo Para sa Pilipino

139. Alliance of National Urban Poor Organizations Assembly, Inc.

140. 1st Consumers Alliance for Rural Energy, Inc.

141. Ako Bicol Political Party

142. Cooperative NATCCO Network

143. Kilusang Maypagasa

144. Adhikaing Tinataguyod ng kooperatiba

145. Adhikain at Kilusan ng Ordinaryong Tao Laban sa Kahirapan

146. GUARDJAN (Association of Guard, Utility Helper, Aider, Rider, Driver, Domestic Helper, Janitor, Agent, Nanny of the Philippines, Inc.)

147. Association of Lady Entrepreneurs

148. Aangat Tayo

149. Kabalikat ng Nagkakaisang Manileño

150. Barangay Health Wellness

151. Rural Electric Consumers and Beneficiaries of Development and Advancement, Inc

152. Ako Padayon Pilipino

153. Anak Mindanao

154. Alliance of OFW Party

155. Tanggol Maralita

156. One Unified Transport Alliance of the Philippines — Bicol Region

157. Duty to Energize the republic Through the Enlightenment of the Youth Sectoral Party-list organization

158. Butil Farmers Party

159. Pambansang Kilusan ng Nagkakaisang Manggagagwa, or Kilos na Mangagagawa

160. Tourism Educators and Movers, Philippines

161. Ang Aking Ina Ipaglaban Inc

162. Green Force for the Environment Sons and Daughters of Mother Earth

163. Abang Lingkod, Inc.

164. Agbiag! Timpuyog Ilocano, Inc.

165. Minimum Wage Earners

166. Trade Union Congress Party

167. 1Accountants Pary-list, Inc.

168. Filipino Family Party

169. Wow Pilipinas Movement

170. Social Amelioration & Genuie Intervention on Poverty

171. Democratic Independent Workers’ Association

172. Philippine Rural Electric Cooperatives Association, Inc.

173. One Philippines

174. Gawing Una ang Tagumpay ng Ordinaryong Mamayanan

175. Partido ng Bayan ang Bida

176. Laang Kawal ng Pilipinas

177. 1 Alliance Advocating Autonomy Party

178. YESPH Community Development

179. RBU Tamang Isip Mental Health Center

180. Grains Retailers’ Confederation of the Philippines, Inc.

181. Kasosyo Producer-Consumer Exchange Association, Inc.

— Gillian M. Cortez