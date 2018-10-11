Bautista and Ledesma focus on Streisand, Legrand and Groban

LISTEN to the classic songs of Barbra Streisand and Michel Legrand alongside the more contemporary hits of Josh Groban as sung by vocal heavyweights, Kuh Ledesma and Christian Bautista at the Tent in Solaire Resort and Casino in Parañaque City on Oct. 20.

The one-night event titled Kuh Ledesma Christian Bautista Sing Streisand Groban Legrand, focuses on the songs of three artists who have shaped the careers and talents of both Ms. Ledesma and Mr. Bautista as the former noted in a press conference in September. Ms. Ledesma then said that she considers Ms. Streisand as her “true vocal coach.”

“I sing a lot of Streisand and her songs are always so complicated that it taught me where to place my voice,” Ms. Ledesma said during the press conference.

For Mr. Bautista, who first gained attention when he joined the ABS-CBN singing contest Star in a Million in 2003, Mr. Groban was a singer he was often compared to because of their similar lanky frames.

He might not have won the grand prize back in 2003 but he was offered a recording contract with Warner Music Philippines and shortly after he released his self-titled debut album which spawned hits such as “The Way You Look At Me,” “Color Everywhere,” and his rendition of Breathe’s 1987 hit, “Hands to Heaven.”

Ms. Ledesma, who has been in the industry for close to four decades, made a name for herself with hits such as “Dito Ba?,” “’Til I Met You,” and “One More Try,” to name a few. Her soulful voice led her to perform with international artists including Mr. Legrand in 2002 during a Valentine’s Day concert.

“I’ve learned so much from her,” Mr. Bautista said of Ms. Ledesma in a press release. “As an artist, I admire the brilliance she injects in our craft. She knows how every little details will flow and has total control of her shows. It’s an amazing opportunity to see how she does it and be able to sing with her on the same stage again.”

Though they declined to reveal which songs they would be singing, Mr. Bautista said he might sing Mr. Groban’s “You’re Still You” or Mr. Legrand’s “What are You Doing the Rest of Your Life” while Ms. Ledesma said she would love to sing Ms. Streisand’s “Somewhere.”

“Our — and of course the fans of Streisand, Legrand, and Groban — can definitely expect a deeper sense of connection in the songs that we will sing in the concert. It’ll be the music we have fallen in love with, only this time more heartfelt.” Ms. Ledesma said in the release.

The Oct. 20 concert will be held at Solaire’s The Tent, a temporary venue meant to “accommodate Solaire’s ever-expanding entertainment fare,” said Audie Gemora, Solaire’s director for entertainment, in the release.

The Tent, which will only be up until the end of the year, will be replaced by a new venue in 2019. While Mr. Gemora kept mum about the specific details he said that the new development will be bigger than the Tent’s 1,800-person capacity.

Tickets to Kuh Ledesma Christian Bautista Sing Streisand Groban Legrand are available at TicketWorld (www.ticketworld.com.ph, 891-9999). Ticket prices range from P2,000 to P4,500. — ZBC