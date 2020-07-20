Bastille Day promo from Peugeot

PEUGEOT PHILIPPINES celebrated Bastille Day with its “Revel in the Freedom to Choose — Peugeot Bastille Day Celebration” promo that gifts its car buyers with a voucher that can be applied to any one or a combination of the following: cash discount, La Boutique lifestyle items, financing subsidy, and other free items (LTO registration, comprehensive insurance, chattel mortgage fee, etc.).

In a company release, Peugeot Philippines Director for Sales Dodie Gañac said, “Every year, Peugeot Philippines makes it a point to share in the culture and history of France by somehow participating in the Bastille Day celebrations, France’s own version of Independence Day. This year, we decided to include our customers in the celebration by giving them the freedom to choose to use substantial discounts in whichever way they want.”

The voucher may be applied with the purchase of a Peugeot 3008 SUV or a Peugeot 5008 SUV this July in any Peugeot dealership nationwide. This allows for up to P100,000 in freebies. For more information, visit or call a dealership located in Alabang, Pasig, Quezon Avenue, Pampanga, Iloilo and Cagayan de Oro. Customers may email info@peugeot.ph or visit facebook.com/PeugeotPhilippines.









