Barangay Ginebra Kings push for ‘winning mindset’ amid COVID-19

By Michael Angelo S. Murillo, Senior Reporter

THE CURRENT situation with the coronavirus pandemic has presented a lot of challenges to people but one could work through them by embracing a “winning mindset.”

That was the focus of a recent webinar hosted by Manulife Philippines, entitled “The Champion Within,” which featured members of champion squad Barangay Ginebra San Miguel Kings – head coach Tim Cone, assistant coach Richard Del Rosario and point guard LA Tenorio.

In the two-hour webinar held on Wednesday, the Barangay Ginebra members took turns in sharing personal experiences and struggles with the end view of inspiring others during this difficult time.

Mr. Cone, the winningest coach in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) with 22 titles, underscored the value of going through the process, learning from each and every step in order to succeed.

“This pandemic started in March and it’s already the fourth quarter [of the year] … and the key is how we stop being discouraged by it. It’s important to focus on the process, building the right habits. If you want to get through this thing you really have to focus on the day-to-day process while keeping that big picture in mind,” said Mr. Cone, who had successful stops with the Alaska and San Mig franchises before joining Barangay Ginebra in 2015.

Drawing from his responsibility as a coach and a leader, clarity in doing things and the need to encourage others are something he also suggests.

“As a coach, I am accountable for all that happens in my team. My role is to make sure that I am clear about our goals …” he said.

Adding, “This time we need encouragement. Encourage yourself and don’t take your spirit away. Encourage everybody around you.”

Then there is the “never say die” spirit that the Kings are known for in the PBA, which is very apt during this time, said Mr. Cone.

“NSD (never say die) is the ability to face adversity and never give up; the strength of will to never give up. And you can develop yourself that strength of will. ”

Cone lead deputy Del Rosario, meanwhile, shared the concept of “porosity.”

“Being porous means being open to change and accepting that these changes will enter your life. There will be a lot of disruptions in your life but what can help you adjust is having the right attitude to deal with these situations. It’s not what happens to you, but what happens in you,” he said.

Mr. Del Rosario went on to say that the current episode with the pandemic is new to everyone and it will go a long way to seek help and learn to listen.

Mr. Tenorio, for his part, spoke about the importance of working with the people around you and respecting them.

He highlighted as well the need to stay motivated and disciplined so as not to be sidetracked in our push forward.

“It’s important to keep ourselves motivated and inspired. We may be down in life right now but we can do it and rise again,” he said.

At the webinar, the Barangay Ginebra members were joined by certified life coach Carelle Magaliag-Herrera who shared tips on life skills Filipinos can develop to build their resilience amid today’s challenges.

“In hosting the webinar, Manulife hopes that Filipinos could learn valuable lessons to cope and recover in the current situation with the pandemic and win and achieve their dreams in the next normal,” said Melissa Henson, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer of Manulife Philippines.









