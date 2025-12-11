PHILIPPINE National Bank (PNB) has raised P15.7 billion from the sale of dual-tranche bonds to fund sustainable initiatives.

This was over five times the bank’s initial target of P3 billion, it said in a disclosure to the stock exchange on Thursday.

“The issuance marks the bank’s successful return to the domestic debt capital market since 2019, garnering an orderbook that was more than 5.2 times oversubscribed the initial target size on back of the strong support from in-stitutional and retail investors,” PNB said.

“The net proceeds from the bonds will be used to finance or refinance eligible projects under PNB’s Sustainable Financing Framework consistent with the ASEAN Sustainability Bonds Standards, a reflection of the PNB’s resolute commitment towards sustainable financing in tandem with the bank’s growth mode.”

The bonds were issued, settled, and listed on the Philippine Dealing & Exchange Corp. on Thursday.

Broken down, PNB raised P10.88 billion from three-year Series A ASEAN Sustainability Bonds that were priced at 5.4877% per annum. It also issued P4.82 billion in five-year Series B ASEAN Sustainability Bonds, which carry an interest rate of 5.7764% per annum.

The papers were sold at a minimum investment amount of P100,000 and in increments of P50,000 thereafter.

This marked the first issuance from the bank’s P50-billion bond and commercial paper program that was approved earlier this year.

PNB’s investment banking arm PNB Capital and Investment Corp., ING Bank N.V. Manila Branch, and Standard Chartered Bank were the joint lead arrangers and bookrunners for the transaction.

Meanwhile, PNB, ING Bank, and Standard Chartered were the selling agents.

PNB saw its net income rise by 25.79% year on year to P6 billion in the third quarter, backed by higher revenues. This brought its nine-month profit to P18.51 billion, up by 22.91% from P15.06 billion a year pri-or.

Its shares dropped by 10 centavos or 0.2% to close at P50.90 each on Thursday. — Aaron Michael C. Sy