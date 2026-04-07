THE GOVERNMENT Service Insurance System (GSIS) will release over P19 billion in refunds of loan payments under a program that aims to give its members and pensioners financial relief.

This will benefit 1.37 million members and pensioners with active loan accounts, it said in a statement on Monday.

Under the “Balik Ginhawa” modified loan moratorium program announced last week, qualified members and pensioners can get cash for their immediate needs by refunding up to three months’ worth of loan payments.

The program covers loan payments made from December 2025 to February 2026, with refund amounts depending on how many payments borrowers made during the period.

“This is a more responsive approach than a traditional moratorium. Instead of suspending payments, we are returning up to three months of amortizations in one lump sum, giving our members immediate support when they need it most,” GSIS President and General Manager Jose Arnulfo “Wick” A. Veloso said.

The state pension fund said that based on its data, its members’ monthly loan amortizations range from P4,000 to P39,000, which translate to roughly P12,000 to P117,000 over three months.

It previously said the voluntary program is expected to benefit over 3.2 million members and pensioners.

GSIS recorded a net income of P138 billion in 2025, as gross revenues reached P344 billion and nonlife gross premiums was at P11.4 billion. — A.M.C. Sy