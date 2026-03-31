INSULAR LIFE Assurance Co., Ltd. (InLife) has achieved a 7.5% market share in the Philippines’ life insurance industry following strong new business growth last year.

The insurer saw its new business annual premium equivalent (NBAPE) increase by 16% last year, outpacing the industry’s 10.7% expansion, it said in a statement on Monday.

“InLife attributes this sustained success to the synchronized performance of its three core distribution pillars: Agency Sales, which was fueled by manpower and sustainable production growth and a focus on long-term protection products; Bancassurance, which expanded its distribution capacity, and activated new growth engines; and Corporate Solutions with the acquisition of Generali Philippines, now InLife Benefits, signaling a major shift in how Philippine enterprises approach employee protection,” it said.

The insurer’s acquisition of Generali Life Assurance Philippines, Inc. was completed in May 2025.

It said it expects InLife Benefits to continue to remain a key driver for the rest of the year.

“InLife is doubling down on its specialization strategy. It fully divested its interests in its former HMO subsidiary (iCare) earlier this year to focus exclusively on its core mission: delivering world-class life and health insurance and comprehensive employee benefits.”

The insurer sold its shares in Insular Health Care, Inc. (iCare HMO) to Singaporean company Value-Based Healthcare PF Pte. Ltd. in January this year.

“Our growth story is one of focus. Through specialization, we can offer our customers and especially Philippine employers a unified, seamless experience,” InLife President and Chief Executive Officer Raoul Antonio E. Littaua said.

The insurer added that it will continue to prioritize capital stability and the expansion of its digital infrastructure to support its distribution network.

InLife’s premium income stood at P18.46 billion last year, data from the Insurance Commission showed. It booked a net profit of P2.66 billion. — Aaron Michael C. Sy