THE SOCIAL Security System (SSS) is exploring the possibility of offering a loan moratorium for members and a condonation program for contribution penalties for employers to provide relief as Filipinos deal with the fallout from the ongoing war in the Middle East.

The state pension fund is “actively studying” the feasibility of the two measures amid “economic challenges,” it said in a statement on Sunday.

SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Robert Joseph M. de Claro said the measures “aim to provide immediate relief to SSS members and employers struggling with financing difficulties, ensuring they can continue to access vital benefits without an added burden.”

“We recognize the hardships many Filipinos are enduring,” he said. “SSS remains committed to protecting the welfare of our over 40 million members.”

“We are expediting internal reviews and consultations with stakeholders to roll out these support initiatives as swiftly as possible, while safeguarding the long-term sustainability of the SSS fund.”

The pension fund is also evaluating options to extend contribution payment deadlines for employers and individual paying members, it said.

SSS is likewise pursuing digital initiatives to streamline its administrative and implementation processes and ensure the prompt delivery of relief measures and services, Mr. de Claro added.

SSS said updates on these potential relief programs will be announced through official channels once they are finalized. — Justine Irish D. Tabile